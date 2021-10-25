TBô’s recent collaboration with Los Angeles magazine showcases the strengths and excitement of co-creation at work.

What do you get when a community-Led clothing brand pits four staff members from LA Magazine against one another? Creative fireworks!

In the spirit of co-creation, TBô and Los Angeles magazine teamed up for a special collaborative contest. TBô is a premier menswear brand centered on co-creation: developing new products with the direct input and feedback of its Tribe: a 400,000-strong community of customers, advocates, and partners.

Over the course of a month, four executives from the esteemed magazine battled it out on TBô’s online community platform to submit the best design for the Ultimate Lounge Pants. Each competitor would create their own Lounge Pant design, which would then be discussed and voted on by the TBô community.

LA Mag readers and TBô Tribe members alike discussed the designs, gave feedback, and had their say over three rounds of voting. Ultimately, the community would vote on a single winner, with the winning design to be introduced as a Limited Edition series on the TBô platform.

Both TBô Tribe members and staff were impressed with the creativity put on display by the contestants. Each contestant submitted a Lounge Pant design distinct from the other submissions, with a varying range of colors, cuts, and product features that reflected their personalities and tastes.

As the dust settled after three rounds of voting, however, one contestant emerged as the winner: LA Mag’s VP of Custom Content, Mitch Getz! Although all the Lounge Pant designs highlighted the creativity of the LA Mag team, Mitch’s sleek design won over the community.

TBô’s collaboration with LA Mag is a prime example of why co-creation is so vital to retail product development: customers and community members are involved at a level unlike any other, and the wide range of voices and feedback only strengthen the product development process with the end result being a product that customers actually want.

This collaborative process also makes a difference in the amount of waste the retail industry produces. Each year billions of clothing items are incinerated or landfilled due to inaccurate forecasting and mass manufacturing to market to fast fashion trends. By using customer feedback and pre-order targets to bring the ideal product to market, only the exact amount of items are manufactured – no more, no less.

TBô’s co-creation strategy meshes with its choice in clothing fabrics to create a truly sustainable brand. Its signature environmentally-friendly bamboo viscose fabric is biodegradable, requires less water to produce, and needs no pesticides to grow, making it the ideal eco-friendly material. Plus, it looks and feels great.

As the only community-Led brand, TBô puts the power of collaborative product design into the hands of its customers and community. Each new product involves the Tribe at every stage of the development process, ensuring the perfect product with little waste. Co-creation gives product power to the people while making a positive impact on the planet.

As promised, Mitch’s Lounge Pant will be making an appearance as a Limited Series release soon, so keep an eye out on the TBô website! Curious about TBô’s work or other products? Visit them online at www.tbo.clothing.