Just after Heche’s sons placed her remains in Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Derek Warburton sat with LAMag to discuss the actor’s life and final days

The remains of Anne Heche, who died in a Los Angeles hospital a week after a fiery August 5 car crash in Mar Vista left her in a coma, have now been cremated. Her ashes have been placed in a mausoleum at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, according to her two sons.

“We are convinced our mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” Homer Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper, said in a statement this week.

Heche was also given an emotional memorial in West Hollywood by her friend, Derek Warburton, who gathered friends and family to eulogize the actor. Warburton—stylist, clotheshorse and bon vivant—says that the two met when he bumped into Heche at the restaurant Il Pastaio in 2019. Bonding fast, the stylist right away draped the actor, whose life was as dramatic as her roles, in fairytale gowns for a spread in a digital magazine.

This was how Warburton became swept into Heche’s inner circle—and gained insight into her tumultuous inner life. He spoke with LAMag this week to discuss Heche’s life, legacy as a symbol of freedom, and the tragedy of her untimely death.

LAMag: I’m so sorry for your loss. How have you been handling the sudden passing of your friend?

Derek Warburton: I’ve been crying a lot. At the same time, really angry. The accident was terrible. But Anne didn’t do anything up until that moment to inspire so much online hate. People make judgments about her sanity—they didn’t know her! I won’t let anyone ruin her legacy. That’s why I’m speaking up now.

LAMag: How did the two of you bond so quickly?

DW: I had to know her. Anne was a unicorn. She was loving, she was fearless, she was open. Always utterly herself. That was her artistry. If that’s being crazy, then we should all be crazy. She lived free. She never followed convention. She had a relationship with a woman when leading ladies didn’t do that.

LAMag: Being so close in the last few years, did you sense some darkness in her?

DW: Yes. We’d talk all the time, I got to know when she was in a manic state. She was probably bipolar. I observed her mood swings or manic depression. Some thought she was schizophrenic; I never saw that. Really, I think she never healed from her crazy childhood. Her father, an Evangelical, was actually gay; he died of AIDS. Her mother and sister are Evangelical. Anne grew up on lies—which might be how she became so truthful.

She also never healed from breakups. They always threw her. Then Anne got rejected by Hollywood when she came out. She was a great friend, she’d always show up for me. But sometimes, when manic, she wasn’t that good of a listener—she’d talk and talk and talk. I knew she had to get whatever it was out of her system. She hadn’t been in therapy for the last few years; she wasn’t on antidepressants.

LAMag: How else did her mood swings register?

DW: She lit up every room she went into. Everyone could feel her energy. Then she’d drive home in a very manic way. Sometimes she’d isolate. I’d go over to her house, get her dressed, take her out. Then she’d turn into her extroverted public self. Listen, everybody knew she liked to drink. That was no secret. She didn’t have any secrets. She spoke openly about having been abused by her father. Most of her demons were on the tip of her tongue. Her book was called Call Me Crazy.

LAMag: Was her driving always manic? Was she a decent driver?

DW: No. She wasn’t known to be. She loved going fast. Anne drove like she lived: Fast and not too careful. Was she drunk when she was driving that day? How could she have been? She was a mom first, she had a 13-year-old at home. She clearly wasn’t drunk in the wig shop that morning. People can say what they want; that red cap was not a Stoli bottle. As for cocaine—you can trace cocaine in blood samples for up to four days. I doubt she’d taken it that day. Sure, she loved her good times, she loved a cocktail. But I doubt she was f—ed up on substances that particular day.

LAMag: So what could have caused it? Perhaps her breakup with Thomas Jane? That was two years before—but several media sources made that connection. Was she shaken up by anything?

DW: Yes. But I shouldn’t be the one to say it. It’s right there if you look at the tape.

LAMag: Was Anne suicidal? Her brother killed himself in a car accident.

DW: No. Definitely not. She wouldn’t have done that to her sons. A 13-year-old seeing his mother’s body burned from head to toe. He’ll be scarred for life. I doubt he’ll ever heal, either. [Atlas Heche Tupper was encouraged to go into his mother’s hospital room—the only one aside from her friend and business partner, Heather Duffy].

Anne was getting ready to re-release her 2001 book, Call Me Crazy—and make it into a movie she’d write and direct herself. She was excited about all the projects she’d completed: Idol, the new TV show with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp; a movie called Wildfire, and two horror movies: Full Ride and Chasing Nightmares. Plus a movie with Alec Baldwin called Supercell.

LAMag: Do you think the accident has really scarred her acting legacy?

DW: I hope not. Not if I have anything to do with it. She was a symbol of freedom—a person who accepts herself, no matter what. She refused to change. She was always herself. That’s why she loved acting so much. It was her only way to escape herself.



