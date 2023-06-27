In common with most New Yorkers making a pit-stop in Los Angeles, Miranda Hobbes was ready to denounce the city as vapid and superficial. However, the end of a night at the Saddle Ranch Chop Shop on Sunset with Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones saw Miranda astride a mechanical bucking bronco, unencumbered by inhibitions, awake to all possibilities.

That was the Miranda Hobbes of Sex and The City’s third season back in 1998. The 2023-ish version Cynthia Nixon plays in the SATC continuation, And Just Like That…, is equally open to adventure. Set aflame by non-binary standup sensation Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), Miranda bids adieu to her long-time partner, the hearing-and-libido challenged sad sack Steve, choosing at the end of the first season to follow Che to the West Coast as they shoot their ABC pilot.

The once smart, cynical, and driven Miranda Hobbes we encounter at the start of And Just Like That… season 2 is devoid of ambition and identity, her only function is to remind Che Diaz of her existence. Actually, that’s not strictly accurate. She has a more important function: Miranda relocated from the East Coast to embody a long-running—and tired—TV trope. She’s the out-of towner who becomes a victim of Los Angeles.

It doesn’t start out that way. FaceTiming Carrie, Miranda exclaims, “The sun; the sex; the toasted chili salsa; I feel so alive!” But soon she’s embarrassing Che by gushing over them after a standup set. With nothing but long aimless days spent waiting for Che, Miranda drifts from an abortive appointment in a sensory deprivation tank, to showing up at an AA meeting —not in the time-honored grubby church hall with unforgiving metal seats and bitter coffee; this place is an oasis of calm with flattering available light—where she’s introduced to Ally the “actorvist,” who invites her to to help save the world by cleaning a beach. Amid scooping up seaweed, Miranda realizes she’s lost her phone and has no idea where she is. Che can’t come to her aid because they’re meeting with Tony Danza.

The aforementioned indignities are part of a familiar small-screen narrative: Los Angeles is the sworn enemy of anyone with a brain; with morals; with a soul. This theme was established in 1962 when The Beverly Hillbillies premiered. The arrival of the oil-rich Clampett clan from the Ozark mountains to the mansions of Beverly Hills established a set of TV rules: small-town folks are loyal, kind, sensible and unpretentious. The L.A residents they encounter are snooty, status-obsessed, desperate for success, obsessed by celebrity and susceptible to New Age nonsense. Both the O.G Fresh Prince of Bel Air and its recent gritty reboot follow the Hillbillies blueprint: a streetwise outsider raised on the hardscrabble streets of the inner city schools—his shallow monied friends and relatives the values of life that really matter.

The recently departed Barry is Exhibit A in the case against L.A. Bill Hader’s emotionally numb Cleveland-born contract killer, opposite Henry Winkler’s narcissistic acting coach and Sarah Goldberg’s self-obsessed actress, plays against type. Hader’s Barry is monosyllabic, displays limited comprehension and explodes in fits of violent anger. These qualities substitute for a personality in L.A.

The second season of Netflix’s You relocates homicidal literary snob Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) to the West Coast where he plans to repent for his many sins. Joe is immediately befriended by the Quinn siblings, Forty (James Scully), the douchiest of LA douches, and his beautiful psychotic sister, Love (Victoria Pedretti). Swept along in their slipstream, Joe encounters every imaginable species of Los Angeles industry scum bucket. And because he’s a smart, well-read New Yorker, and they fill their homes with paintings they don’t look at and books they don’t read, he rationalizes justification in murdering as many as possible.

Lucifer, which began life on Fox but saw its greatest success on Netflix, transplanted it’s titular character from Hell to L.A where, he delighted in reminding us, he fit right in. But there’s a particular brand of show that makes judicious use of newcomers to L.A. The spin-off. When your cast has a breakout character, what do they do? You send that character to Los Angeles.

Remember Joey? NBC’s 2004 attempt to exploit the national appetite for more Friends. The spin-off sent Matt LeBlanc’s lovable lunkhead to Hollywood where he scrabbled for auditions, waited for callbacks and squandered all the goodwill of his previous decade. Remember Angel? David Boreanaz’s Buffy popularity was so intense that, in 1999, his broody vampire left Sunnyvale for Lala Land where he opened a private detective agency. Remember Grey’s Anatomy? In 2007, Kate Walsh’s imperious Dr. Addison Montgomery Shepherd, who famously cheated on McDreamy with McSteamy, was popular enough—and enough of a threat to Meredith Grey—that she was shuttled off to L.A. to launch Private Practice. The premise: Addison’s pragmatism bums up against the hot, holistic doctors of the Oceanside Wellness Center. The reality: the show sanded down Addison’s sharp edges to a dispiriting degree. And let’s not forget The Fosters. The J.Lo-produced teen drama about the travails of a foster family ended its five season run packed with incest and sex-trafficking storylines in 2018. The following year, the show’s young leads Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez resurfaced as the stars of Good Trouble, which moved them to L.A. for even more trauma.

It’s doubtful the current Miranda Hobbes in Los Angeles storyline will even see out this season. It seems much more likely her arc will hew closer to that of the Seinfeld’s Los Angeles three-parter from 1992—when Kramer went West to become an actor, got mistaken for a serial killer and made a mad scramble back to the relative safety and sanity of NYC. Go home, Miranda!