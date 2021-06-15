As the city reopens, movies may be headed back to a pair of popular outdoor malls

The movie theaters at the Grove and the Americana could soon be back in business. According the Hollywood Reporter, sources say megaplex megachain AMC Theatres is “nearing a deal” to take over the Caruso mall-set cinemas, both of which are were operated by Pacific Theatres before that chain went kaput in April.

Earlier today, an eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed that AMC Theatres seemed to have a new property on its map of local locations, but AMC hasn’t confirmed a sale.

News for LA friends: it looks like AMC has bought the old Pacific Theaters location at The Grove that closed in the pandemic! pic.twitter.com/iJPSENt11w — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 15, 2021

Pacific Theatres’ affiliate chain ArcLight also announced in April that it was ceasing operations, but there’s still no word on what will become of the Hollywood ArcLight or the Cineramadome. As THR points out, that sale could be a lot more complicated because the land under the Dome is owned by Decurion Corp., the company that constructed the landmark in 1963.

