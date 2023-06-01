Danny Masterso, star of That ’70s Show, was taken into custody in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday after being found guilty of forcibly raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home two decades ago.

Masterson’s wife, singer Bijou Phillips, wept as the verdict was read and cried out when Judge Charlaine Olmedo denied a defense request that he remain free until his sentencing hearing on August 4, where the 47-year-old actor could face thirty years to life in prison.

Masterson’s first trial ended in November with a hung jury, with the majority voting to acquit on all charges. In this trial, Olmedo allowed the jury to hear allegations that Masterson had drugged his accusers—including a longtime girlfriend, Jane Doe 3—who lived with the actor for six years.

Masterson’s attorney Philip K. Cohen countered in his arguments that there is no evidence —such as a toxicology report—that would substantiate the drugging allegations. He also noted that there was no reference to drugs in the original charges.

“This is not a drugging case,” Cohen argued in his closing statements. “There is no tangible evidence of it.”

One of the women, Jane Doe 2, reported Masterson to the LAPD in 2004, but prosecutors opted not to file charges. The three women, all former Scientologists who left the church, found each other in 2016 and went to law enforcement together with their allegations against Masterson.

Prosecutors were able to file the charge under a “one-strike” sex crimes law that extends the statute of limitations for multiple forcible rapes.

Jurors found Masterson guilty of raping Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.

“I am experiencing a complex array of emotions—relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness — knowing that my abuser, Danny Masterson, will face accountability for his criminal behavior,” Jane Doe 2 said after the verdict was handed down. “I am disappointed that he was not convicted on all counts, but take great solace in the fact that he, the Church of Scientology, and others, will have to fully account for their abhorrent actions in civil court.”

But the jury deadlocked on the case involving Masterson’s longtime girlfriend, and acquitted him of that charge. She released a statement saying she was “devastated that he has dodged criminal accountability for his heinous conduct against me.”

She added that she will continue to seek justice in civil court, where she said that she and the other two Jane Does will “shine a light on how Scientology and other conspirators enabled and sought to cover up Masterson’s monstrous behavior.”

The Church of Scientology played a central role in the trial. Vocal ex-Scientologist Leah Remini befriended the trio of accusers and was often seen with them in court. After the verdict, Remini released a statement on Twitter calling the conviction of “celebrity Scientologist Danny Masterson” a relief and a victory.

“Although Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, were not formal defendants, they played a significant role in obstructing justice in this case and other instances of sexual violence,” Remini wrote. “Senior Scientology officials, civilian Scientologists, and their proxies have conspired to silence victims and intimidate witnesses for decades.”

Masterson attorney Cohen strongly argued that Scientology was not on trial, and that because Masterson was fighting for his life, the church’s doctrines of encouraging distrust of law enforcement and not recognizing the word rape in a relationship should not influence the second jury.

But Olmedo denied his request, writing: “The admission of Scientology evidence…provides an important context for the victims’ delayed reporting of the crimes, which itself bears on the evaluation of the witnesses’ credibility and the actual occurrence of the crimes. Thus, Scientology practices and beliefs are relevant to determining whether defendant committed the alleged crimes.”

That edict was also cited by prosecutor Ariel Anson in her closing arguments.

“Like all predators, the defendant carefully sought out his prey,” Anson argued. “The church taught his victims that rape isn’t rape, that you cause this and above all you aren’t allowed to go to law enforcement. What better hunting ground? In Scientology, the defendant is a celebrity and he’s untouchable.”

A longtime friend of Masterson’s, a fellow actor who asked not to be named because of potential backlash in the industry in the era of “MeToo,” called the verdict an outrage.

“Danny was the moral compass for all the young actors of that era,” said the actor. “He was the guy we all looked up to because he consistently did the right thing.”

A Masterson family member echoed that sentiment, telling Los Angeles he was “speechless, devastated and heartbroken.”