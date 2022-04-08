Academy Bans Will Smith From Oscars for 10 Years Over Chris Rock Slap

The newly-minted Oscar winner has been barred from Academy events for 10 years following the Chris Rock slap

Will Smith will not be able to attend another Oscars ceremony—or any other Academy event—for the next 10 years as a result of him slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences announced Friday.

“The board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the organization’s President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in an open letter to members following a meeting of the organization’s 54-member board, according to Deadline.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

In response to the announcement, Smith said in a written statement, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Deadline reports.

The decision comes one week after Smith—who went on to win the lead actor Oscar less than an hour after he slapped Rock for making a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair—resigned from the academy.

“I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” the King Richard actor said in a statement announcing his resignation, calling his actions “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

