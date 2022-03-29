A cosmopolitan sanctuary right in the hub of the city. That’s what Solamar San Diego, a boutique hotel set in the city’s energetic Gaslamp Quarter and East Village, delivers. Topping it off, Upper East Bar—Solamar’s rooftop pool deck, the largest in San Diego—offers a coveted perch to watch all the excitement unfold, from the restaurants and nightclubs lining 5th and 6th Avenues to baseball games at Petco Park.

“Get a front-row seat to everything in Downtown San Diego, including the waterfront, USS Midway Museum, Embarcadero and the ferries to Coronado. Everything is steps from our front door,” Solamar San Diego Director of Sales and Marketing Brandon Walton says.

This, of course, calls for hitting the town. But, first things first…

Sleep in Sultry San Diego Style

It’s no secret—the 10-story Solamar San Diego is known for its dazzling city views. Inside, it’s just as alluring. Eclectically styled and cleverly detailed, the interiors set a charismatic scene with modern Spanish-influenced design, vibrant fabrics, gold accents, and chic furniture. Guestrooms are spacious and airy, imbued with rich hues and cozy textures. And, those bathrooms with Mexican tile and subway tile walls? Your Insta-ready backdrop. If you’re looking for the ultimate haven—reserve a spa suite, where the highlight is a Fuji deep soaking tub.

Amenities Abound

Your furry best friend can also live that luxe life, with Solamar’s pet-friendly packages and perks—like designer beds. For you, check out the 24-hour fitness center with its exercise equipment and Peloton bikes. Prefer pedaling outdoors? Complimentary beach cruisers are at the ready for tooling downtown and on the bayfront boardwalk.

Kick off mornings with breakfast (Thursday-Sunday) at Jsix with flavor-packed dishes (the chilaquiles are a must-try) from Executive Chef Justin Augustine. Coming soon: lunch and dinner over Cajun fare, a specialty of Augustine’s.

The undeniable highlight—Solamar’s rooftop Upper East Bar, accessible by private elevator. Sip artisan cocktails from Mixologist Jay Joy, including faves like the Purple Rain, Prickly Pear Mule and Espresso Martini. And, where best to savor them? Take your pick—poolside, at the firepit, or in a private cabana.

On-Site Happenings

Solamar offers a calendar packed with playful possibilities on the rooftop. Bring your pup to Yappy Hour Tuesdays for beer specials and puppy swag. Or come out for Thirsty Thursdays for 50% off margaritas (both from 5 pm to 7 pm).

Keep an eye on the Moon Dome, where deejays, fashion events and monthly stand-up performances from the American Comedy Club take center stage. On the horizon, splash into fun with Sunday summer pool parties (noon to 6pm).

Save the Date

Padres Opening Day Pre-Party (4/14), followed by an easy stroll to Petco Park to take in the baseball game.

Catch legends of comedy Steve Martin and Martin Short (6/19), then Norah Jones and Regina Spektor (6/28) at the new waterfront Rady Shell nearby.

One sumptuous urban retreat. Endless ways to lounge and live it up. At Solamar San Diego, you can escape like you mean it.