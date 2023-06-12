The Kamado Big Joe Series III brings the heat for outdoor cooking all summer long

It’s a safe bet that right now, somebody in the neighborhood is grilling burgers, steaks, carne asada, kabobs, or kalbi. And no wonder: Angelenos have never had more tools at their disposal, starting with new home grills—fueled by propane, charcoal, or wood—of almost limitless designs and features. Many can now be accessorized with convenient timers and lights, heat-resistant gloves and floor mats, and repertoire-expanding griddles, baskets, rotisseries, and pizza stones. Cast-iron oyster pan, anyone?

The Kamado Big Joe Series III shown here is a pricey but gorgeous charcoal-burning beast that can help optimize results

Despite last winter’s deluge, we can still count on about 275 sunny days this year, so invite your friends and family over and tell them to come hungry.

_______________________

$3,000, kamadojoe.com

_

ADVANCED DEGREES

A Series III’s unique hinge system makes lift­ing the heavy lid a breeze, but the built-in thermometer means opening the grill isn’t necessary to check the temperature.

TOP TIERS

With 450 square inches of cooking space and multiple rack levels, several foods can be cooked at different temperatures.

NEATO

A slide-out ash drawer helps with no-fuss waste removal.

SMOOTH OPERATOR

The ceramic construction, egg shape, and top vent allow for optimal airflow and even heat distribution.

SHELF LIFE

Two sturdy aluminum shelves come in handy when counter space is in short supply.

AIRTIGHT

A fiberglass gasket creates a snug seal that ensures heat, smoke, and moisture stay inside where they belong.

FIRE STARTER

The firebox and stainless-steel charcoal basket can hold enough briquettes to burn for hours.

ON A ROLL

The grill has a stand of powder-coated steel to resist the elements and locking wheels for movable feasts.

_