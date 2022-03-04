Craving travel and only have 24 hours for a getaway? With easy flights to be had between Los Angeles area airports and the City of Lights, an option that instantly amps up excitement is Las Vegas. How best to allott those 24 hours? We turned to Emmy Award-winning TV personality, Entertainment Tonight host, and co-host of the LadyGang podcast, Keltie Knight, for her take.

Vegas is a frequent destination for this world-traveler. “My life is a whirlwind,” she says. And she’s learned how to pack a lot into a short stay. We followed along as she embraced the best of The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort and Grand Canal Shoppes in just over 24 hours.

Day 1

12:15 p.m. — Arrival

With no time to waste in check-in lines, Knight reserved a stay in a Palazzo Prestige Club Lounge Luxury Two Queen Suite. Up on the 23rd floor in The Prestige Lounge, private check-in service was accompanied by a glass of prosecco and prime panoramas of The Strip. “The view is insane; you can see all of Vegas,” Knight says. “It’s a great way to start a trip, giving you a moment to get hyped up and think, ‘Wow, I’m here!’”

Definitely a place that calls for revisiting, The Prestige Lounge provides Forbes Four Star service along with continental breakfast, afternoon coffee/tea and a cocktail hour replete with hors d’oeuvres.

Knight’s Luxury Two Queen Suite welcomed with chilled champagne and chocolates. Immediately capturing her attention was the all-marble bathroom with its Roman bathtub. “As someone who stays in a ton of hotels for work, when the bedding is right and the bath towels are soft, it’s like living in a luxurious castle.” A step into the sunken living area brought with it expansive views of Vegas.

2:00 p.m. — Lunch at SUSHISAMBA

A yen for lunch had Knight heading to the casino level and SUSHISAMBA. Sweeping her away were three-dimensional ribbons, a design element encircling the space. “It was so beautiful and unexpected, like dining in a giant art sculpture.”

Also alluring was SUSHISAMBA’s eclectic menu featuring dishes from Brazil, Peru and Japan. “The Kanpachi with yuzu, sea salt, chive, garlic and black truffle oil was heaven,” Knight says. “It’s probably the best sushi I’ve ever had in my life.” Refueled and revved up, she was ready for adventure.

4 p.m. — PanIQ Escape Room and Lounge

How better to spend one’s own escape than taking on the challenge of an escape room. This idea had Knight visiting the PanIQ Escape Room and Lounge. “I’d been asking myself lately, ‘When’s the last time I had fun just to have fun?’”

The attraction’s seven escape rooms lured with clues, codes and puzzles. Knight took on the Atlantis Rising room where she got to take on the role of an archeologist searching for treasure amongst the ruins of the lost city of Atlantis. “It was intense with all these different rooms to unlock,” Knight says. “I escaped with 47 seconds to spare.”

7:00 p.m. — Dinner/Drinks/Singing at KAMU Ultra Karaoke

Ready for the evening to unfold, Knight set out for KAMU Ultra Karaoke in Grand Canal Shoppes. Entering KAMU was an experience unto itself. “You walk through this amazing machine that disinfects any germs that may have been encountered in the casino,” she recalls. Also in the safety mix, masks and social distancing. Once inside, Knight’s first impression, “With all the neon, mirrors and Aqua Reign [Vegas’ only digital water curtain], the vibe was like stepping into Tokyo or Hong Kong.”

Guests have the option of partying in one of 40 private ultra-luxe- or six VIP suites. “Inside was a massive screen,” Knight describes the Galaxy Suite where she set up digs. “And rather than using a book to choose a karaoke song, you punch in the number of the song you want to sing and it pulls it up on YouTube, or you can sing along to the original track.” Knight busted out her vocals to a Megan Thee Stallion track. Memories of KAMU’s bottle service still have her waxing poetic over the spicy margaritas and truffle fries. Her declaration, “Now that I’ve discovered KAMU, I’m definitely coming back on a girls’ trip.” As for this Vegas venture, there was still more time and much to do.

Day 2

11:00 a.m. – Grand Canal Shoppes

Tacking a bit more onto her 24 hour-stay, Knight squeezed in shopping at Grand Canal Shoppes. “The Shoppes are edited so beautifully, and the curation of the stores are the perfect mix.” As someone always on the go, her radar was set for luxury footwear via Stuart Weitzman. “They had a great selection from boots to night-on-the-town shoes.” What she gravitated towards, “A pair of sparkly slides spoke to me. They’re now my ‘Vegas shoes.’”

Knight’s “Vegas shoes” made their debut in St. Mark’s Square, as she lingered over a performance of Streetmosphere. “Musicians and singers dressed in period costumes played electric harps and violins and sang top 40 hits in a Medieval opera-style,” she says of the 30-minute show. Afterwards, it was time for lunch.

2:00 p.m. – Cañonita

Right off the canal, Knight ducked into Cañonita for Mexican fare. A hello from Chef Daniel Marquez had her nailing down her menu choices: a pineapple margarita, mushroom fajitas, enchiladas, fish tacos and churros for dessert. “Chef Marquez’s passion for Tex-Mex flavors definitely shone through.” Providing ambience were gondolas floating past on the canal. This led to Knight making one last stop…

3:00 p.m. – Gondola Ride

Squeezing in the makings of a memory, she hopped aboard a gondola. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.” As the vessel made its way down the canal, the gondolier softly crooned an Italian lullabye. Knight savored the moment. As Vegas goodbyes go, this one was perfection.