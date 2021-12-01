As we age, there are many symptoms that gradually come into play to disrupt our lives. One of the symptoms is gray hair. There are ways to turn back the hands of time for this symptom and there are products out on the market today that can be very helpful in doing so.

The following article provides information on 8 Best Anti-Aging Supplements, the elements needed to achieve anti-aging goals, proteins/amino acids recommended for men/women, bee pollen supplements, vitamins recommended for your age group + gender, probiotics supplements that are beneficial in digestive health, water intake for hydration per day, greens combination supplements that can be consumed to obtain additional nutrients, exercise supplements for those who work out at the gym, and prebiotic supplements that are helpful in feeding your body with healthy fiber.

Some of the most important supplements and aspects for anti-aging are:

Collagen Supplements

Collagen is a protein that provides a number of benefits that can help the appearance of aging skin. Johnson and Johnson has developed a product called EASY-SWALLOW COLLAGEN that contains collagen type 1 & 3 in it to help with the appearance of aging skin, hair, nails, and bones.

If you truly want to have the best Collagen Supplements for anti-aging then check out Elm & Rye Collagen. They have an excellent option for tables, that are non-gmo, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy free.

Proteins Supplements

Protein is necessary for hair growth and good nutrition. While we don’t want to take too much protein (because that can lead to other health problems), it is recommended that you get 10-35% of your daily intake from protein.

Bee Pollen Supplements

Bee pollen has many benefits including improved energy, increased vitality, balanced pH levels in the body, and can also help balance cholesterol levels. Some people recommend Man Sports BEE POLLEN because it tastes great, doesn’t have any artificial ingredients in it, and is 100% natural.

Vitamin Supplements

Vitamins play a key role in the formation of collagen, which is one of the reasons that they are included among the top anti-aging supplements you should try. The daily recommended amount varies depending on your age and gender but we would recommend taking a multivitamin.

Probiotics Supplements

Our bodies have good bacteria in them that are beneficial because they help with digestion, nutrient absorption, and also provide our immune systems with the tools they need to fight off harmful bacteria. If you are deficient in these beneficial bacteria, you will find yourself more susceptible to illnesses so it is important to take a probiotic supplement.

Elm & Rye Probiotics supplements come in a bottle of 30 tablets. They are dairy free, soy free, non-GMO, and contain no preservatives. These will help promote a healthy gut, which will promote ant-aging deep within your body.

Water Supplements

If you don’t drink enough water, your body will experience a deficiency of moisture and the appearance of aging is inevitable. It is recommended that you drink 3 liters or 96 ounces of water each day. You can find a bottle to help keep track of how much you have drunk by going online and shopping around for one.

Greens Supplements

Another great supplement that is often used to help the appearance of aging skin and hair is greens supplements. You can find many types of greens combination supplements online but we would recommend choosing one that has algae in it because there are additional health benefits that come along with algae due to their high concentration of chlorophyll.

Exercise Supplements

No matter how much you take care of yourself, it doesn’t mean that you can get by without exercising. In addition to providing many health benefits, exercise is one of the best ways to maintain a healthy weight and fight off illnesses like obesity and heart disease. Some people choose to work out at home, but others choose to hit the gym.

Coenzyme Q10

Coenzyme Q10 is a powerful antioxidant that can help prevent free radicals from causing damage to our cells and organs. It has been shown to be effective as a natural cancer fighter and helps improve heart health. There are many different brands of coenzyme Q10 supplements online, so it may take some shopping around before you find one that you love.

So these are the best anti-aging supplements that you should consider adding to your diet. Elm & Rye has an excellent collagen supplement, so if you want something to help create healthy skin and nails then use it as a daily beauty routine.

Risks & Side Effects of Adding Anti-Aging Supplements

While most dietary supplements are safe, there is always the possibility that you may experience one of the many side effects that they can provide. Although supplements are meant to improve your health and wellness, they can also irritate your stomach, cause an allergic reaction, or even interfere with your prescription medications.

Many people are starting to realize that there is more to supplementing than just popping a pill every day.

Instead, you should try to eat high-quality foods so your body can absorb all of the nutrients it needs which will help fight many diseases and signs of aging.

With this said, it doesn’t mean that you can’t benefit from taking supplements- you just shouldn’t rely on them in place of a healthy diet.

All of the products on this list are designed with men and women in mind and can help make a huge difference in how you age. These top anti-aging supplements not only fight off gray hairs but also provide other health benefits that will empower you to live life on your own terms and continue to be productive as more time passes.

Anti-Aging Supplements Wrapped Up

As long as you are eating a balanced and healthy diet, taking a supplement or two can be a great way to improve your overall wellness and appearance.

If you take the time to do some research before buying any supplements, you will find that there are many choices available on the market. We hope this article has helped you learn more about what some of the best anti-aging supplements are and which ones you should try out first.

–

This article has been supplied by Verma Media, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.