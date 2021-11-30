People looking to improve their overall health and wellness often reach for fish oil supplements. This is because scientific studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acids can ward off a number of potential health risks, including high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease.

When shopping for the best fish oil supplements, look at their purity and dosage levels before you buy. You should also consider the potency of the oil, as some omega-3 supplements don’t contain any EPA or DHA. Finally, keep in mind that one serving may not be enough for you to see optimal results.

7 Best Fish Oil Supplements

What strength of fish oil is best?

While most experts agree that fish oil supplements are safe to take in any strength, the general guideline is that adults should consume around 3 grams of EPA and DHA daily.

As far as potency goes, you can expect about 180 milligrams of omega-3s in every 1 gram of fish oil concentrate. If you find a product with lower potency than this, it likely contains fillers and other ingredients you don’t want to ingest.

What about mercury levels?

Many fish oils are advertised as being free of toxins like mercury or lead, but what impact does that have on their purity? Not much, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to this regulatory agency, fish oil supplements are considered mercury-free if they contain less than 0.1 parts per million of the heavy metal.

What is the best way to take fish oil?

Fish oil pills can be an easy way to increase your intake of omega-3s, but it’s equally important to focus on your diet. You can boost your omega-3 intake by eating fatty fish like salmon, mackerel and herring.

To give yourself the best chance of seeing results, try to incorporate one serving of these fish into your daily meal plan. This might require you to eat less meat or dairy products, but it will be worth it in the end.

Expert Tips

Fish oil supplements are considered safe to take in any strength. However, it’s best to choose a supplement with at least 1,000 milligrams or more per serving.

Be sure to read the label carefully before you buy a fish oil product. Look for products that contain one active ingredient and nothing else.

Keep in mind that some fish oil supplements may need to be taken multiple times a day before you see the best results.

Fish oil supplements are widely available at local pharmacies and health food stores, as well as online retailers like Amazon.com. You can find prices for these products ranging from $15 to $100 or more per bottle, depending on the concentration of omega-3s in each serving.

7 Best Fish Oil Supplements in Detail

Below you’ll find more details about our favorite fish supplements to use daily.

Elm & Rye Fish Oil

Elm & Rye Fish Oil contains DHA, EPA, and vitamin D3. This product is available in tablets. Each serving of Elm & Rye Fish Oil contains 1000mg of fish oil, including 500mg Omega-3 fatty acids.

Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega

The Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega is one of the best fish oil supplements on the market today. This blend of Omega-3 fatty acids contains both DHA and EPA, as well as Vitamins A, D, E, and Proprietary Purity Stabilizers™. This product is made without the use of any harmful ingredients, including mercury or other heavy metals.

Reliance Private Label Omega 3-6-9 Critical EFA

Omega 3-6-9 Critical EFA is infused with both DHA and EPA, as well as oils from safflower, flaxseed, and other natural sources. This product is free of harmful additives, including mercury and aluminum.

Barleans Omega Swirl Fish Oil Supplement

Barleans Omega Swirl Fish Oil Supplement is certified organic, cold-pressed, and flavored with a lemon-mint twist. This product contains both DHA and EPA, as well as Vitamin A and Vitamin E.

Animal Parade Omega 3-6-9

Animal Parade Omega 3-6-9 supplements are made with sustainable, wild Pacific fish oils. The product also contains essential fatty acids from flaxseed oil, coconut oil, and borage oil.

Nutrigold Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil Gold

Nutrigold Triple Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil Gold is made with pure krill oil, which is harvested from Antarctic waters. This product also contains both DHA and EPA, as well as healthy doses of Vitamin A, Vitamin E, and Vitamin D.

Nature’s Bounty Triple Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil

Nature’s Bounty Triple Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil contains both DHA and EPA, as well as vitamins A, D, E, and K. This product is naturally flavored and contains no artificial colors or preservatives.

Is 600 mg of fish oil enough?

Yes, 600mg of fish oil per day is enough to provide the necessary DHA and EPA intake for most people. This is why our top product contains 1000 mg in each serving.

Do Fish Oil Supplements Cause Bad Breath?

Some fish oil supplements may cause bad breath. This is because the fish oils are being processed in your body, causing a byproduct called TMA to form. TMA can lead to fishy breath, but this side effect should only last temporarily.

Are Fish Oil Supplements Safe?

Yes, fish oil supplements are safe for most people to take. However, there are some individuals who should not take them, including pregnant women and nursing mothers. Please talk with your doctor before choosing to start a fish oil supplement regimen.

Does Fish Oil Help You Lose Weight?

Fish oil supplementation does not directly help you lose weight. However, it can be helpful for improving cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and other heart-related health risks. This can indirectly help with weight loss over time.

What Are the Benefits of Omega-3s?

Omega 3 fatty acids are beneficial because they can help to prevent osteoporosis, heart disease, arthritis, memory loss, depression, ADHD, and even cancer.

By taking a daily fish oil supplement you can ensure that your body is getting enough Omega-3 fatty acids.

What Are the Different Types of Fish Oil?

There are many different types of fish oil supplements, including cod liver oil and krill oil. However, the best type is a triglyceride Omega-3 supplement that offers both DHA and EPA.

As you can see we featured a list of the 7 best fish oil supplements in a variety of forms to help you determine which brand, dosage, and type will work best for you.

This article has been supplied by Verma Media, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.