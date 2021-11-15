Are you living with chronic fatigue?

Do you feel tired all the time, no matter how much sleep you get?

If so, then it’s possible that your body isn’t producing enough energy. The good news is that there are supplements you can take that may help give your body the extra boost that it needs.

There are many ways you can increase your energy levels. You can get more exercise, get plenty of sleep, drink more water, eat healthier foods that are high in nutrition…

But if none of these things seem to help you, then supplements may do the trick.

Energy supplements use special plant extracts and other ingredients to give you a rush of energy without the jitters, caffeine crash, or other harmful effects of many stimulants.

Why do I feel drained all the time?

Getting plenty of rest and staying hydrated can help you avoid feeling drained. But if you’re not sleeping well or drinking enough water, it’s best to make those changes first before turning to energy supplements.

What is Chronic Fatigue?

Chronic fatigue is a medical condition that causes long-term tiredness and lack of energy. It is not the same as being generally tired or exhausted from hard work or exercise, but it can feel similar to those who suffer from it.

People with chronic fatigue often have difficulty completing daily tasks and may even struggle with simple things like showering or getting dressed. Activities that were once easy to do, such as going out with friends or working a full-time job, and raising a family, may suddenly become overwhelming and difficult for someone with chronic fatigue.

How do I know if I am fatigued?

If you’re tired all the time, no matter how much sleep you get, that’s a symptom of chronic fatigue. You may also have trouble concentrating and feel as though your thoughts are sluggish.

Does chronic fatigue shorten your life?

Although chronic fatigue can make you feel tired, it doesn’t have the power to shorten your life. However, there are certain conditions that may be linked to chronic fatigue, such as anemia and sleep apnea.

Can you die from chronic fatigue?

You cannot die from chronic fatigue on its own. Chronic fatigue is a symptom of other medical conditions or lifestyle factors, not a condition on its own.

Ways to Get Rid of Chronic Fatigue

Although there is no cure for chronic fatigue, you can take certain steps to help manage your symptoms and feel better.

Making lifestyle changes is often the first step to getting rid of chronic fatigue. This may involve following healthy sleeping habits, limiting stress in your life, exercising regularly, and maintaining a balanced diet. These steps alone can make you look and feel healthier without needing any extra supplements or medications.

Many people take energy supplements to reduce their chronic fatigue when lifestyle changes aren’t enough. These supplements often contain the same nutrients you need to produce energy in your body, such as B-vitamins, amino acids, enzymes, and minerals.

While supplements can provide you with the energy you need to complete daily tasks and live your life, it’s important to buy a supplement that is pure and doesn’t contain any harmful ingredients. Be sure to read the label carefully, so you know what you’re getting before buying anything.

How Energy Supplements Work

People often believe that energy supplements are a quick fix or a miracle cure for chronic fatigue. The truth is that they only provide your body with the tools it needs to function and feel its best.

Supplements are not a substitute for a healthy diet, lifestyle habits, and regular exercise. If you’re serious about feeling better and ridding yourself of chronic fatigue once and for all, it’s important to focus on all aspects of your health.

While some may argue that there are no best energy supplements for chronic fatigue, the list above can get you started in your search for an effective supplement. Remember, not every product will work for everyone, so be sure to keep track of what works and what doesn’t. And always do your research before buying something new.

What is a good energy supplement?

A good energy supplement works in harmony with your body instead of against it. Look for products that contain amino acids, enzymes, vitamins with B-complex ingredients, magnesium, minerals, and caffeine (in natural forms like coffee beans), to give your body the boost it needs when you’re feeling drained or fatigued.

Fuel your body’s energy needs with essential fatty acids

The human nervous system runs on cellular fuel. And that fuel is called ATP (adenosine triphosphate). Like gasoline for your car, ATP provides the body with the energy it needs to function.

Your body can produce ATP in several ways, but the most important way it does so is through fatty acids. Essential fatty acids are fats you must eat because your body cannot create them. They include Omega-3 and Gamma Linoleic Acid (GLA). The best source of essential fatty acids is flaxseed oil or other cold-pressed oils.

Both Omega-3 and GLA help your body produce energy, and both are found in fish oil supplements. So if you want to increase your energy levels, make sure you’re getting enough essential fatty acids in your diet or as a supplement.

Boost your energy with amino acids

The human body is made up of billions of cells. Each of those cells is powered by hundreds or thousands of amino acids. There are two types of amino acids: essential and nonessential.

Essential amino acids cannot be produced by the body, which means they must come from your diet. They include l-carnitine, taurine, betaine, l-tyrosine, phenylalanine, and l-glutamine.

Nonessential amino acids are produced by the body. But for your cell’s energy production capabilities to work at optimal rates, you need more than what your body can naturally produce. So you need to get essential amino acids through your diet or as a supplement.

Increase your energy with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes

Vitamins are organic catalysts that help produce cellular energy. Minerals direct how that energy is used. And enzymes speed up the process of using it.

The B-complex vitamins are especially important for producing energy because they convert food into usable forms of ATP (energy). But there are also several other vitamins and minerals you need to support the energy production process.

Boost your body’s ATP production with vitamins and minerals like B-6, B-1, folic acid (B-9), magnesium, folate (B-12), niacin (B-3), calcium, iron, copper, manganese… each of which helps produce energy at the cellular level.

And there are other ingredients in many supplements, like enzymes and amino acids, that help boost ATP production as well.

Energy supplements for chronic fatigue: What to look for

There is a long list of things you need to consider when buying an energy supplement. And the first thing on the list is:

Do not buy energy supplements with ephedra or ma huang

Ephedra and its derivatives, like ma huang (from Chinese ephedra), are stimulants. And whether they’re natural or synthetic, stimulants such as ephedra increase your heart rate and blood pressure, which is dangerous for those with heart problems.

Do not buy energy supplements with tranquilizers or muscle relaxants

If you’re taking a supplement that gives you a temporary energy boost by making you feel drowsy or relaxed, then it’s doing more harm than good.

The only way to truly give yourself a natural energy boost is by giving your body the nutrients it needs to produce ATP quickly and efficiently. And that means getting those nutrients from food sources or supplements free of additives, fillers, chemicals, and artificial ingredients.

Do not buy energy supplements with sugar.

You might think that pills with added sugars will give you an energy boost because your body uses sugar as fuel. Unfortunately, that extra sugar is just making your blood sugar levels spike and crash, leaving you crashing even harder than before.

Do not buy energy supplements with additives or fillers

If an energy supplement or vitamin contains ingredients such as dextrose (a type of sugar) or maltodextrin (a filler derived from starchy plants, usually corn or potato), then avoid it at all costs.

Do not buy energy supplements with artificial ingredients

If you have to ask whether an ingredient is artificial, it probably is. And since you can’t possibly keep track of every single type of chemical that’s used to process food and create supplements, the best way to be absolutely safe is to avoid anything with ingredients you can’t pronounce.

What supplements should I take if I’m always tired?

The easiest way to determine what kind of supplement you need is by starting with the most important nutrients for ATP production. And those are B-vitamins, amino acids, enzymes, and minerals.

You can find all of these ingredients in an energy supplement that does not contain sugar or other harmful additives. But be sure to read the label, so you know exactly what you’re getting.

For example, if there are certain ingredients or ingredients in quantities that concern you, then have your doctor review the label before buying anything. After all, energy supplements are powerful tools for living a more active life.

Energy supplements for chronic fatigue: Where to look

Since there are hundreds of energy supplements on the market, where should you even begin your search? While it’s impossible to list all of the companies selling quality products, here are a few that have proven themselves time and again…

21 Best Energy Supplements for Chronic Fatigue

Elm & Rye Caffeine Verma Farms Energy Oil Penguin CBD Capsules Onnit Active B Complete Sunwarrior Liquid Magnesium Bulletproof Forbose Energy Nested Naturals B Complex GEM Daily Essentials Happy Healthy Hippie Ashwagandha Global Healing Vitamin B12 Goli Nutrition ACV Gummies Beekeeper’s Naturals B.Powered Superfood Honey Care/of B Complex Happy Healthy Hippie Pick Me Up Rhodiola Rosea Naturebell Ginseng Doublewood Supplements Bacopa Monnieri Extract CoQ10 Divine Bounty Vitamin B complex Amazing Nutrition Iron NusaPure Magnesium Malate HUM Uber Energy

What is the best supplement for chronic fatigue?

When it comes to chronic fatigue, there is no one supplement that works for everyone. If you follow the guidelines above, however, you’ll be able to find a product that will give you the energy boost your body needs.

How do you beat chronic fatigue naturally?

While supplements are a great tool for helping you overcome the fatigue that comes with chronic conditions, there’s no replacement for a healthy diet and exercise routine.

And while it may sound difficult to eat a nutritious diet, drink plenty of water, and get in some form of daily activity when you’re already dealing with fatigue, the benefits far outweigh the challenges. The end result will be a happier, healthier life, and that’s worth it all.

What is the best vitamin for tiredness and fatigue?

The best vitamin for tiredness and fatigue is a product that contains high-quality ingredients without any added sugar or harmful chemicals.

What vitamins help to boost energy?

A well-balanced B-complex vitamin, magnesium supplement, amino acid supplement, and mineral supplement will give you the nutritional support you need to feel more energetic throughout your day.

What supplements make you feel more energetic?

Amino acid supplements, enzymes, vitamins with B-complex ingredients, enzymes, minerals, and magnesium provide the nutritional support that gives your body the energy it needs throughout the day.

What is the best source of caffeine for energy?

The most natural sources of caffeine are coffee beans, green tea leaves, and kola nuts (which aren’t actually nuts).

Hopefully, our extensive list of the top 21 energy supplements for chronic fatigue has helped you find a brand that resonates most with you. As always, be sure to consult your doctor before taking any new supplements. We can’t begin to know whether your current over-the-counter or prescription medications would interfere with the effectiveness and safety of such energy supplements featured here today.