Zinc is an essential mineral for many types of bodily functions and we can get it through our diets – but – there are so many different kinds of zinc. With so much information out there, how do we know which ones work and which don’t? How do we know what the best zinc supplements actually are and where to find them? These are questions we will answer in this article.

How much Zinc Should I Take Daily?

You should take about 15-25 mg daily for the maintenance of zinc levels. You can go up to 50mg during illness to help fight infections.

What factors go into selecting the best zinc supplements?

There are many different factors that go into choosing the best zinc supplements for you. These factors should be considered carefully to ensure that you get just what you need without spending too much money.

Price

Let’s face it, everybody has a budget and if you’re on a tight budget then the price is going to be one of the most important things to you. If money isn’t a problem then price shouldn’t be a major factor that you consider.

Brand

You’ll also need to consider the brand of zinc supplement you wish to buy as some are better than others. Some brands have been around longer and have produced quality products for years while others may not be as reputable or as well-known.

Ingredients

One of the most important things you should consider is knowing exactly what ingredients are in each zinc supplement so that if there are any allergies or dietary preferences, you know which to avoid.

Experience level

There are many supplements out there for people who have never taken them before and some for those who have been taking them for years. If you’ve never taken a zinc supplement before, you should look for one that is easy to take and doesn’t have too many added ingredients – or – if you’re experienced then you can pick and choose the best zinc supplements based on what other customers say about them.

Lack of side-effects

We don’t want to recommend any supplements that will cause you discomfort or pain – and there are some out there. The best zinc supplements will be ones that people experience few, if any, side-effects from taking them over a specific period of time.

What is the Best Zinc Supplement?

Now that we’ve covered all those important factors to consider when selecting the best zinc supplements, let’s get on to which ones actually made the cut.

Zinc Supplements: The Top 18

Here, you will find the 18 best zinc supplements available on today’s market. Keep in mind that there are many different kinds of zinc supplements and they each work differently for everyone, so just because something didn’t work for me doesn’t mean it won’t work for you.

It is important to take the time and do the research before you decide which ones will be best for your needs.

18 Best Zinc Supplements

Elm & Rye Zinc Thorne Research – Zinc Picolinate 30 mg Nature’s Bounty Zinc Organic Zinc Sulfate Liquid Supplement Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Zinc Life Extension Enhanced Zinc Lozenges Zinc Gold 15 mg Care/of Zinc Ritual Essentials Persona Foundational Multivitamin NOW Foods Zinc Glycinate Softgels Amazon Elements One Daily Multivitamins Nature’s Way Zinc Chelate Tablets Nature’s Way Zinc Lozenges Metagenics Zinc Drink Peak Performance Raw Liquid Zinc Pure Encapsulations Zinc Mary Ruth’s Ionic Liquid Zinc Drops

Is it OK to take Zinc Every Day?

It is completely safe to take zinc every day and it can also help your immune system. It is recommended that you take about 15-25 mg of Zinc daily for the maintenance of good health. You will be able to go up to 50mg during illness as well.

Keep in mind, though, that too much zinc can cause nausea and vomiting so it’s important not to take too much.

What is the recommended dosage of Zinc supplements?

It is highly recommended that you do not exceed 100mg of zinc daily. This can cause gastrointestinal disturbances in some cases, but also presents the risk of suppressing your immune system. It is okay to take more than this when you are sick, but it’s best to not take more than about 50mg daily.

You should always consult with your doctor before you start any new supplements, including Zinc supplements.

Best Time to Take Zinc Supplements?

It is recommended that you take zinc supplements during mealtimes as this will help them absorb better and they won’t interfere with other supplements that you may be taking. You can also take them before bed or at different times throughout the day to see what works best for you.

What are the side effects of Zinc Supplements?

Zinc supplements have been shown to cause gastrointestinal disturbances as well as nausea and vomiting when taken in excess. If you feel like you’re getting sick and it’s not due to a cold or the flu, then you should stop taking your zinc supplements.

You can also experience severe acne breakouts if you take too much zinc – especially if consumed in pill form. If this is happening to you, consult with your doctor as there may be another cause for it such as a hormonal imbalance.

How do I read the labels to find zinc supplements?

When you are looking for a good zinc supplement, it is important that you look at all of the ingredients and not just one or two of them. You should take into account how much each serving size contains as this will be very informative about how many capsules to take and what dosage is recommended.

If you see Zinc as the first ingredient, then it is likely to be a good zinc supplement. The more ingredients on the list, though, the lower quality of a product it will probably be so you want something that has only one or two ingredients.

More About the 18 Best Zinc Supplements

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

The first one on our list is a Zinc supplement from Elm and Rye. This company takes pride in the fact that they make their products as pure as possible and this particular supplement is no exception.

The first thing that we should mention about this supplement is that it’s gluten-free and soy-free, so if you have allergies then you won’t have to worry here. It also doesn’t contain any artificial flavors or colors, making it a healthy choice.

Image courtesy Thorne Research

Thorne Research – Zinc Picolinate 30 mg

This supplement from Thorne Research is another great choice for a Zinc supplement. What we like most about it is that each capsule contains 30mg of zinc picolinate, which is a form that’s been tested and shown to be readily absorbed by the body.

Image courtesy Nature’s Bounty

Nature’s Bounty Zinc

If you’re looking for a simple supplement to take then you can’t go wrong with this one from Nature’s Bounty. The only ingredients are the Zinc itself and some magnesium stearate, which is used as a binder.

This supplement has been tested and shown to increase the levels of HDL cholesterol in your system while also lowering your LDL cholesterol levels.

Image courtesy Nutra Champs

Organic Zinc Sulfate Liquid Supplement

Organic Zinc is a great choice as well if you’re looking for a liquid supplement as it has been shown to be absorbed much easier by the body. It comes in a dropper bottle and has no added ingredients, making it another good choice.

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Zinc

Vitamin Code Raw Zinc is an excellent choice if you’re looking to incorporate some organic ingredients into your diet. It’s also one of the few vegan zinc supplements on our list, so this makes it a great choice for those who are vegetarian or vegan as well.

Image courtesy Life Extension

Life Extension Enhanced Zinc Lozenges

These Zinc lozenges are another great choice that is easy to take and works fast. The thing that we like most about it is that you can dissolve them in your mouth before swallowing, making them much easier to use than other supplements.

The first thing you’ll notice about this supplement is how strong it tastes so if you don’t like taking zinc supplements because of the taste, this one might change your mind.

Image courtesy Nutrigold

Zinc Gold 15 mg

If you’re looking for a fast-acting supplement that will work almost immediately, Zinc Gold is definitely worth checking out. It’s made with only the finest ingredients, including soy lecithin to make it easier on your stomach.

Image courtesy Care/Of

Care/of Zinc

Care/of is a company that cares about your health so they’ve come out with this supplement specifically designed to help you get the zinc that you need.

You can’t go wrong with Care/of Zinc and here’s why: it has more than 240 reviews and an average of 4 stars on Amazon, it contains 30 servings per bottle and it’s gluten, dairy and soy-free.

Image courtesy Ritual Essentials

Ritual Essentials

Ritual Essentials brings yet another good choice for a zinc supplement. The capsule is quite large but it’s split in half so that you can take just one at a time, which is much easier than trying to swallow a whole pill.

The best part about Ritual Essentials Zinc is that each serving contains 150 mcg of folic acid, which is great especially if you’re pregnant or trying to get pregnant.

Image courtesy Persona

Persona Foundational Multivitamin

Another great choice is this multivitamin and mineral supplement from Persona. It has a wide range of ingredients that you wouldn’t normally find in a zinc supplement, including vitamin A, iron, and manganese.

As such, this supplement is good for the whole family so if you’re looking for something to give your kids, this one is a great choice.

Image courtesy NOW

NOW Foods Zinc Glycinate Softgels

Now Foods makes this great supplement from zinc glycinate, which is a form of the mineral that has been tested and shown to be easily absorbed by the body.

One serving contains 30mg of elemental Zinc as well as 50mg added boron, which helps you absorb more of the zinc on your own.

Image courtesy Amazon Elements

Amazon Elements One Daily Multivitamins

Another great choice from Amazon Elements is their One Daily Multivitamin. This is another supplement with great ingredients and everything in it comes from the earth.

Image courtesy Nature’s Way

Nature’s Way Zinc Chelate Tablets

Nature’s Way is a great choice if you’re looking or a supplement that uses zinc chelate or bisglycinate instead of sulfate.

With an average of 4 stars on Amazon, this supplement works fast and contains 45 servings per bottle so you’ll have plenty to last you for quite some time.

Image courtesy Nature’s Way

Nature’s Way Zinc Lozenges

Nature’s Way Zinc Lozenges are a great option if you want something that is easy to take and works quickly.

These lozenges dissolve in your mouth quickly so they’re much easier than other supplements.

They also come in a pack of 100 so they’ll last you for quite some time!

Image courtesy Metagenics

Metagenics Zinc Drink

If you’re looking for a supplement that tastes great and is easy to take, Metagenics Zinc Drink is definitely worth checking out.

It uses zinc gluconate which is an easily absorbed form of the mineral and it contains no sugar or artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors.

Two scoops of this drink will provide you with 75mg of zinc.

Image courtesy Peak Performance

Peak Performance Raw Liquid Zinc

If you’re looking for a liquid supplement, this one from Peak Performance is definitely worth checking out.

It’s made with 100% pure concentrated ionic zinc that has no additives or fillers so it’s much easier on your stomach than other supplements.

Image courtesy Pure Encapsulations

Pure Encapsulations Zinc

If you’re looking for a gluten-free and vegan supplement, Pure Encapsulations Zinc Glycinate is the perfect choice.

Each capsule contains 100mg of elemental zinc so you get plenty in just one serving!

It’s great to take if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding because it can help with your baby’s immune system.

Mary Ruth’s Ionic Liquid Zinc Drops

If you want something that is easy to take and doesn’t taste great, Mary Ruth’s Ionic Liquid Zinc Drops are a great choice.

Each drop contains .25mg of elemental zinc which is enough to cover all your needs!

There are no artificial flavors or colors and it contains only purified water and zinc bisglycinate.

Hopefully this list of the best zinc supplements will help you determine which supplement is right for your budget, needs, and desires.

This article has been supplied by Verma Farms, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.