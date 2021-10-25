Creatine is one of the most popular bodybuilding supplements which attracts athletes and workout freaks because it helps them in gaining more muscle mass. Since its inception, many forms and brands have come into the market and this makes choosing a creatine product difficult.

This article will give you information on different types of creatine supplements and their benefits that will help in buying the best creatine supplement.

What is Creatine?

Creatine works in two ways. First, it provides energy to the body during a workout that enables you to lift more weight and perform better in comparison to any other time. Second, taking creatine supplements daily helps in building muscle mass by increasing protein synthesis in your muscles.

There are two forms of creatine – natural and synthetic. The latter is usually preferred because it is more potent than the natural form.

What are the different types of Creatine?

Monohydrate or CRM

The oldest, most studied, and best-used type of creatine supplement is monohydrate or CRM. It’s also the most popular and effective.

Creatine Citrate

This is a newer form of creatine that has been designed to work faster and better than monohydrates. It dissolves easily in water and is often used by people who do not want to mix it with juice or protein shakes.

Creatine Ethyl Ester

This form has been created to reduce the side effects of creatine supplementation. It is said to help in increasing strength more than monohydrates and also helps in gaining lean body mass.

Kre-Alkalyn

This is a type of creatine that’s said to be more effective as it does not become inactive in the acidic environment of your stomach. It also works better than monohydrates and has no side effects.

Creatine Serum

Creatine serum is a liquid supplement that can be mixed in water or any fruit juice. Serums are said to be more effective than monohydrates but their effectiveness is yet to be scientifically proven.

Creatine Nitrate

Nitrates have been combined with creatine to increase strength and shorten the workout time without any side effects.

Buffered Creatine

This type of creatine has been modified to contain more than one atom of magnesium per molecule. It helps in increasing the bioavailability of creatine and also prevents water retention.

Does Creatine Cause Belly Fat?

Creatine is known to cause stomach bloating and water retention. Its side effect of causing belly fat has been greatly exaggerated. If you are taking creatine supplements, make sure that you work your abs regularly to reduce the appearance of belly fat.

How much Creatine should be taken?

You should take 20 grams of creatine per day. The best time to take creatine is immediately before and after a workout. Creatine has been reported to be safe and not toxic even in high doses as long as it is taken orally and responsibly.

10 Best Creatine Supplements

Below you’ll find the top 10 best creatine supplements. We’ve gone ahead and done some research to share information about each so that you can get a feel for which brand of the best creatine supplements is right for you.

Elm & Rye Creatine Supplement MuscleTech Platinum Creatine Bodybuilding.com Signature Creatine Monohydrate Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder EVLUTION NUTRITION Creatine5000 Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Capsules Dymatize Creatine Micronized EFX Sports Kre-Alkalyn EFX Kaged Muscle C-HCl CREATINE MuscleTech Creactor Creatine HCl

All About the Top 10 Best Creatine Supplements

The Elm & Rye Creatine Supplement is the best creatine supplement that helps you build lean muscle and also enhances the strength of your body. This product comes in easy to take tablets, which makes it ideal for anyone who wants to just pop a tablet and be done with their creatine for the day. It contains no artificial flavors or colors.

MuscleTech Platinum Creatine

MuscleTech Platinum Creatine is our top pick for the best creatine supplement because it supplies your muscles with creatine and glutamine so that you can have faster muscle growth.

Bodybuilding.com Signature Creatine Monohydrate

Bodybuilding.com Signature Creatine Monohydrate is another top pick for the best creatine supplement because it increases your energy and stamina, resulting in faster and more efficient workouts. It also helps you increase lean muscle mass.

Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder

The Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Powder is the best creatine supplement that helps in increasing lean muscle mass. It also helps in gaining strength and energy, resulting in faster workouts.

EVLUTION NUTRITION Creatine5000

The EVLUTION NUTRITION Creatine5000 is one of the top picks for the best creatine supplement because it is made of pure 100% CreaPure Creatine. It enhances your muscles’ growth, resulting in faster gains.

Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Capsules

The Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Capsules is one of the most efficient supplements with fast-acting results. It also increases your muscle strength, resulting in faster and more effective workouts.

Dymatize Creatine Micronized

The Dymatize Creatine Micronized is a top pick for the best creatine supplement because it improves your physical performance abilities so that you can have efficient workouts. It also enhances the volume of work you can perform during exercise sessions.

EFX Sports Kre-Alkalyn EFX

EFX Sports Kre-Alkalyn EFX is one of the top picks for the best creatine supplement because it provides you with all of the benefits that regular creatine supplements give without causing bloating.

Kaged Muscle C-HCl CREATINE

The Kaged Muscle C-HCl CREATINE is one of the top picks for the best creatine supplement due to its health benefits. It improves your overall health by promoting cellular hydration, resulting in improved immune system functions and healthier cells.

MuscleTech Creactor Creatine HCl

The MuscleTech Creactor Creatine HCl is one of the top picks for the best creatine supplement as it provides you with all of the benefits that regular creatine supplements give without causing bloating.

Which is the Best Creatine Supplement for You?

To determine which of these top 10 best creatine supplements will suit you, you should take a look at your current workout routine and lifestyle so that you know what kind of supplement you need. For instance, if you want to develop leaner muscles despite having other health issues, then perhaps you should try the Elm & Rye Creatine Supplement.

Many other products can help you develop leaner muscles or boost your overall athletic performance faster. The 10 best creatine supplements listed above are just some of the most popular ones with positive consumer feedback and fast results.

This article has been supplied by Verma Farms, a paid advertiser. Content has not been independently verified by Los Angeles magazine.