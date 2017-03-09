VooDoo Doughnuts Is Now Selling Its Insane Novelty Pastries at Universal CityWalk

That whole ”keep Portland weird” thing is bleeding over into L.A.

The day we’ve all been mentally prepping for is here: Portland’s infamous VooDoo Doughnuts is soft open at Universal CityWalk as of now—that’s right NOW.

The hot pink doughnut shop is foregoing their trademark dick-shaped doughnuts (we’re not complaining) in favor of family-friendly, movie-themed creations, according to Time Out. Their current L.A.-inspired doughnut is the Hollywood Cream (cream filled with maple frosting), and yes, they are still serving their iconic chocolate-iced, raspberry jelly-filled VooDoo doll doughnut that you can enact vengeance upon with a pretzel stick. Oh, and per VooDoo tradition, you can get legally married in the store.

The shop is just soft open for now, so hours vary; you can call the store to check on the schedule at 818-622-6646. The owners plan to formally open the place in April.

