If you don’t eat animal products and you don’t go, what are you even doing with your life?

Veggie lovers–or anyone who just loves delicious food–unite this Sunday, March 26 at the third annual Vegan Street Fair in North Hollywood. Local vegan restaurants, food vendors, and shops will line up on Chandler between Tujunga and Vineland from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Over 150 vendors will be dishing out snacks and samples, as well as other goodies. Admission to the event is free, and the portions go for $4 a pop.

You can get ahead of the game and use this map to plan your day of non-stop eating before you get to the fair.

RELATED: Your Indispensable Guide to Vegan and Vegetarian Taco Bell Hacks