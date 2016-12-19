Journey to a world lost in time, buried in ice, and ruled by giants. In Titans of the Ice Age 3D at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, discover an icy world on the brink of extinction, where humans share the frozen tundra with majestic beasts. Encounter some of the Earth’s most awe-inspiring mammals, from saber-toothed cats and dire wolves to giant sloths and the iconic mammoths that lived 10,000 years before modern civilization.

See how these magnificent creatures became trapped in tar, preserved in time, and are being unearthed today. Discover the story of “Zed,” a near-complete Columbian mammoth that was recently found at the La Brea Tar Pits. Learn about one of the richest depositories of Ice Age fossils, where Ice Age secrets come in all sizes, from great mammoths, to dire wolf skulls to a treasure trove of tiny microfossils. They are a record of what lived in La Brea 10,000-40,000 years ago and are clues to the environment and climate at the time. What we discover are links to ancient Ice Age Los Angeles and how climate changes still affect us today.

Explore the harsh and beautiful kingdom of the titans in the age of ice, narrated by Christopher Plummer. Titans of the Ice Age, now showing at the La Brea Tar Pits And Museum in the 3D Theater.