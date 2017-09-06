Our leaves are shaking in excitement

When it comes to seasons, Los Angeles might be more associated with our endless summer vibes than crisp autumn days. We are here to challenge that notion. Sure, 85 degrees might not exactly feel like sweater weather, but there are still plenty of ways to embrace the coziest season of all.

Embrace the Classic Fall Stuff

1. Peep Fall Foliage

Yes, it’s really possible to see the leaves change color without leaving L.A. We’ve found six locations where you can reliably spot some solid fall color.

2. Go Apple Picking

Fill a bushel and fill it up with some fresh locally-grown apples at orchards like Willowbrook Apple Farm or Riley’s Farm.

3. Take a Camping Trip

Wake up in the crisp autumn air on a quick camping trip to one of the region’s top camping spots.

4. Raise an Oktoberfest Stein

Don your dirndl for a traditional Oktoberfest celebration, like the one at Alpine Village, which bills itself as L.A.’s oldest and biggest, running September 8 to October 28.

5. Shop Those Fall Fashions

Sure we may not need many sweaters and coats living here, but who said fashion was about needs anyway? Hit the shops for some wooly garments and the fall feelings are sure to hit you.

6. Catch a Football Game

Between the Rams, Chargers, and several popular college squads, L.A. now has plenty of opportunities to throw on your team’s scarf and head out to watch the most iconically autumn of sports.

7. Gobble Up Thanksgiving

There’s an abundance of celebrations of Thanksgiving from restaurants serving holiday meals so you can skip the whole cooking thing to fun Turkey Trot runs. Don’t forget the pie.

8. Consume Pumpkin Spice Everything

Brace yourself. The #PSL has returned. Once autumn hits, it’s pretty much your job to eat as many pumpkin-flavored things as possible (we have a few places for you to start).

Get into the Halloween Spirit

9. Pick Your Pumpkin

It’s decorative gourd season. Head to one of L.A.’s best patches to pick the best one. Not enough pumpkin for you? Then carve out some time for the Calabasas Pumpkin Festival on October 21 and 22.

10. Get Spooked at a Theme Park

Amusement parks go all-out for Halloween, and tickets are already on sale for the most popular experiences, from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios to Knott’s Scary Farm at Knott’s Berry Farm.

11. Dress Up Like Elvira

The Burbank-based retro-fashion-loving ladies of Pinup Girl Clothing have released a special collection designed with the “Mistress of the Dark” herself, Elvira, so you can channel her signature look for Halloween (or anytime, really).

12. Attend a Kid-Friendly Halloween

Not all Halloween events are appropriate for little ones. To avoid traumatizing your kids, try Scarium at the Aquarium of the Pacific or a Monster Tour at Descanso Gardens.

13. Honor the Day of the Dead

L.A. has several public events for Dia de los Muertos, the biggest of which, L.A. Day of the Dead, takes place annually at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 28.

14. Goth it up at Cloak & Dagger

Kick off your Halloween at Cloak & Dagger: Dusk ‘Till Dawn, a three-night event running October 20 to 22, featuring all manner of dark performances, from Cold Cave to HEALTH—and an all-black dress code. The party grows out of an invite-only club night that’s developed a following among L.A.’s underground nightlife scene.

16. Hop on a Haunted Hayride

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride is an annual favorite, and this year it includes four distinct environments, adding scary mazes and other spooky stuff to the experience. The Haunted Hayride rolls September 29 through October 31 at the Old Zoo inside Griffith Park.

17. Dress up for a Labyrinth Costume Ball

Get sparkly for Cinespia’s grand Halloween costume ball. The centerpiece of the night is a screening of the beloved David Bowie (and Muppet) fantasy Labyrinth, but the party at DTLA’s vintage Los Angeles Theater goes way beyond watching a movie.

Catch the Season’s Best Events

18. Stroll the Abbot Kinney Festival

This free festival on September 24 is celebrating 33 years on the most famous block in Venice. Make your way through four stages of music, over 300 vendors, food trucks, family entertainment, and more.

19. Experience Infinity Mirrors at The Broad

The Broad plays host to a blockbuster show of artist Yayoi Kusama’s whimsical installations. If you didn’t score advance tickets, you can always make an attempt for day-of availability.

20. Rock a Fall Music Festival

“Festival season” is pretty much a year-round thing at this point. If you haven’t had your fill of multi-stage music experiences yet, this autumn brings Music Tastes Good, CRSSD, Desert Daze, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, and the Red Bull Music Academy Festival, to name just a few.

21. Enter a National Park for Free

On September 30 (National Public Lands Day) or November 11 and 12 (Veteran’s Day weekend), all National Parks open up their gates for free entry. Think of it like a free museum day, but for nature.

22. Indulge Like a Fancy Foodie

The Newport Beach Wine & Food Fest claims to be “the most exclusive, intimate, and world-class epicurean lifestyle event in Southern California.” Put that bold claim to the test yourself September 29 to October 1. Elsewhere, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade, the Eastside Food Festival, and Taste of Italy are tasty options.

23. Explore Pacific Standard Time: L.A./L.A.

More than sixty local art institutions are participating in the Getty-organized Pacific Standard Time: L.A/L.A. project, bringing you a variety of takes on art and artists with ties to Latin America.

24. Hear the Best of Mariachi

There is a strong mariachi tradition in Los Angeles. To experience it at its best, visit the annual Mariachi Festival at the Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights on November 20. The community event is free and open to all ages.

25. Spot the First Holiday Lights

Holiday lights as in winter holidays. Descanso Gardens lights up its spectacular display, Enchanted: Forest of Light, on November 19 this year (it runs through January 7); tickets go on sale starting on October 2 and. If history is any indication, you’ll want to book them early before they sell out.

