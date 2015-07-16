Here’s the new way to tie one on

Bandanas, like T-shirts, are at their best when they’ve nearly disintegrated. With their classic, know-it-anywhere paisley and starfruit-esque pattern, bandanas give off an aura of ease.

We’ll never grow tired of the print, and we’re glad to see it cropping up in accessories and clothes this season. We’ve chosen a few favorites from the lot and have included a few real-deal bandanas that’ll get softer, thinner, better with wear.

Tie a bandana around your neck, your wrist, your upper arm, around your dog’s neck, your boyfriend’s neck, on the handle bars of your bike, or on the straps of your bag.