No Pants Metro Ride

A photo posted by Karl Polverino (@polverino) on Jan 10, 2016 at 4:28pm PST



Are pants overrated? Some say, and the improv collective GuerilLA would agree. The group is overseeing the ninth annual pants-less Metro ride, which is exactly what it sounds like. Angelenos will congregate at Union Station in DTLA beginning at 1 p.m., ditch their jeans/yoga pants/leggings et al, and hop on the train for a particularly breezy ride to Santa Monica. There will be a group photo and an after party once riders reach their destination. Oh, and be forewarned: the first rule of the No Pants Metro Ride is that you don’t overtly acknowledge the No Pants Metro Ride. If asked where one’s pants are, riders are being instructed to say, “I forgot them.” More information (January 8, Union Station)

LA Chocolate Festival & Pastry Show



Because every double dark chocolate truffle should have a a shot of @woodfordreserve Whiskey injected directly into it. #LAChocolatefestival #indulgela #chocolatelover #chocolate A photo posted by Taye Hansberry👉🏼StuffSheLikes (@tayehansberry) on Dec 28, 2014 at 3:02pm PST



This is probably the closest you’ll ever get to living out your Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory dreams. Head to the Omni Hotel downtown, where chocolatiers, pastry chefs, and confectioners will be churning out treats—cupcakes, bon bons, macarons, etc. etc.—guaranteed to demolish any semblance of a New Year’s resolution geared towards giving up sugar. But at least you’ll be expanding your waistline for a good cause; proceeds from the event will be donated to St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants. More information (January 8, Omni Hotel)

Free Workshops at Second City



A photo posted by Second City Hollywood (@secondcityhollywood) on Oct 23, 2016 at 3:36pm PDT



We’ve all watched Kristen Wiig on SNL and thought, I could totally do that. (We can’t.) But we can give it a try at The Second City, which is holding a full day of gratis classes where wannabe comedians can hone their jokes and timing. Stop by on January 7 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. for workshops ranging from Musical Improv to Improv for Youth and Teens, then stay on til 10 p.m. for some free NSFW shows. More information (January 7, Second City Hollywood)

Prohibition Cocktail Class



A photo posted by Greenbar Distillery (@greenbardistillery) on Sep 18, 2015 at 4:43pm PDT

Everyone’s weirdly nostalgic for the 1920s—the flapper getups, the speakeasies, the gruesome smuggling of alcohol into and out of cities. Greenbar Distillery, which launched in the Arts District back in 2004, is hosting themed cocktail classes every Friday this month, and their first is a nod to Prohibition-era libations. Attendees will craft cocktails made with home-made syrups, fresh juices, herbs, fruits, liquors, and bitters. There will even be a quick lesson on L.A.’s bootlegging history as well as themed mixers and treats. Reserve online—each hour-and-a-half class costs $40. More information (January 6, Greenbar Distillery)

Purple Friday



A photo posted by PRINCESTAGRAM (@prince) on Apr 2, 2016 at 3:21pm PDT



None of us are ready as of yet to move on from Prince’s death. The same goes for Silver Lake bar the Satellite, which is hosting a five-hour Prince-themed dance party dubbed Purple Friday. DJ Micah James will be spinning all of the legend’s hits, and the best part? You don’t need any money to party like it’s 1999—the event is free. More information (January 6, The Satellite)