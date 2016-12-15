UCB’s 2016 It Sucked! Awards

#tbt #MattWalsh @tvsandydaly #MattBesser around opening of UCB Franklin 2005. Photo by @vonswank. A photo posted by UCB Theatre LA (@ucbtla) on Aug 11, 2016 at 4:49pm PDT



This election cycle, Ryan Lochte, the Ghostbusters backlash—2016 was a cornucopia of terribleness. A bevvy of comedians from Upright Citizens Brigade, including a few special guests from TV, will wring laughter from 365 days of misery at the theater’s Franklin Avenue location. More information (December 16, 17, and 18, UCB Franklin)

108th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade



A photo posted by ABC7 Southern California (@abc7la) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:04pm PST



Unless you’re Leonardo DiCaprio, this display is likely the closest you’ll ever get to a multi-million dollar yacht—especially one outfitted with $50,000 worth of Christmas decorations. Head to Newport Beach to watch boats festooned with animated holiday scenes and hundreds of lights float 14 miles of the harbor all weekend. You can’t pick a wrong day to visit, but you can pick a super right one: Sunday’s festivities close out with a fireworks show off Balboa Pier at 9:05 p.m. More information (Through December 18, Newport Harbor)

The Music Center Holiday Sing-Along

A photo posted by The Music Center (@musiccenterla) on Dec 12, 2016 at 4:22pm PST



Live out your Mariah Carey holiday diva fantasies at the Music Center during this free sing-along under the stars. (No, it doesn’t matter that you’re not as good as Mariah Carey.) Bundle up for an hour and a half of caroling complete with live accompaniment. Tickets will be handed out beginning at 5:30 p.m., and sheet music will be provided. More information (December 16, the Music Center)

Cameron Esposito at The Sorting Room

A photo posted by Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) on Oct 3, 2016 at 11:49pm PDT

Advertisement



It’s been three years since The Wallis took over the Beverly Hills Post Office and turned it into a theatrical wonderland. This month, the performing arts space is turning BHPO’s original mail sorting room into an intimate, 150-seat pop-up venue that will stage cabarets (Rumer Willis!), concerts (Megan Hilty!), and more. In what can only be described as a Christmas Miracle, there are still tickets left for tonight’s performance with comedian Cameron Esposito. More information (December 15, the Wallis)

A Christmas Carol





Indulge in some seasonal nostalgia at A Noise Within, where the relatively terrifying (ghosts!) but ultimately charming (Tiny Tim!) tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to life. This year marks the company’s 25th production of Charles Dickens’s classic. More information (Through December 23, A Noise Within)