As much as L.A. loves kale and avocado toast, this is a city for steak. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses run deep, and the genre continues to grow and evolve with the city. Here are ten steaks to try before you die:

Westlake

Do you want to eat steak inside of a 1920’s railcar? You do, and you have just that opportunity at Pacific Dining Car. This historic Westlake steakhouse is best known for its Cowboy Steak, a huge rib steak that goes pretty damn well with hunks of truffle butter added on top.

Koreatown

The story of Koreatown legend Taylor’s Steakhouse goes back to the 1950s thanks to a couple named “Tex” and Margie Taylor. Fast forward decades later, and Taylor’s is still an L.A. gem. The Taylor’s Special Steak is the only special you need to know about. The grilled filet mignon comes dripping in grilled sweet Texas onions.

West Hollywood

Michael Voltaggio decided to take ink. in a new direction this year, filling the menu with modern takes on steakhouse classics. The Flannery California Reserve Holstein Rib Eye, dry-aged for 24 to 36 days, is something to write home about, especially so with the addition of mashed potatoes and seaweed butter.

Santa Monica

Santa Monica’s modern surf and turf spot, BOA Steakhouse, does turf particularly well. For a taste of the dramatic, order the 21 day Creekstone Farms Tomahawk for two.

Fairfax

One of the most petit places for steak in town, Petit Trois offers diners all of the charm of a French bistro in just a fraction of the space. The steak frites with cognac pepper sauce is a decadent Parisian dream. Do like Chef Ludo and pair the steak with a glass of cognac or Côtes du Rhône.

Fairfax

With a butcher’s knife for a logo, Chi Spacca is sending the world the right message. The James Beard Foundation award-winning restaurant is home to an wildly good meat selection, which includes some massive steaks to drool over. Take a friend to take down the Bistecca Fiorentina, a 42oz dry-aged black angus porterhouse beauty.

Silver Lake

Salazar will change your mind about where you’re *supposed* to eat steak. Far from a dimly-lit steakhouse, Salazar is an oasis for mezcal, fresh-made tortillas, and really great meat, like the Prime NY Strip cooked on the mesquite grill.

West Hollywood

Dan Tana’s has more than 50 years under its belt of serving steaks perfectly. From the griglia, go for the incredible 16 oz. New York steak aka the Dabney Coleman.

Downtown

Downtown LA’s mid-century modern steakhouse, Nick & Stef’s is a solid place to ball out on steak. Cuts are gracefully prepared table side, offering guests a mouthwatering show as an appetizer. Get the 18 oz. ribeye, dry-aged in-house for 28 days and don’t sleep on the Szechuan long beans with pink peppercorns on the side.

Pasadena

Enter the world of Wagyu at Alexander’s Steakhouse in Pasadena. The hand-cut to order delicacies come straight from their Japanese prefectures where they were diligently raised to reach maximum marbling goodness. You’ll want the classic Miyazaki Japan A5, served in 3 oz. increments with tasting salts.