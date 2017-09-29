There may be no home in L.A. more coveted than Pierre Koenig’s Case Study House No. 22, and it isn’t going on the market anytime soon. Not that aspiring owners haven’t tried to prompt its sale, offering as much as $15 million for the house, immortalized in a 1960 Julius Shulman photograph of two women perched above a city nightscape in a cube of glass.

The children of Buck Stahl, who began construction of the Koenig design in 1959, kept the house after their parents died, renting the property for photo shoots, movie and TV filming, and numerous commercials. You can see it on a group tour—and dream.

Advertisement

RELATED: A Guide to the 100 Stunning Architectural Gems of L.A.