The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a unique destination in the heart of The Strip. This luxury resort & casino is unlike any other. Enjoy oversized residential-styled living spaces with private terraces and breathtaking views. Dining is reinvented with a one-of-a-kind restaurant collection featuring world-class chefs making their Vegas debut including David Chang, Christina Tosi and Rainer Becker along with authentic dining options by famed restaurateurs Costas Spiliadis, José Andrés and brothers Bruce & Eric Bromberg. Stylish design and art engage cultural sensibilities while a vibrant nightlife scene captivates perceptions. Combine it all with an eclectic mix of hand-selected boutiques, a newly redesigned casino, an unrivaled Pool District, Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub, and the serenity of Sahra Spa & Hammam to redefine your luxury resort experience.

The Pool District offers panoramic views and unrivaled service, allowing guests to choose between three distinct pool experiences from a lively social scene to a pampering retreat, guests can choose the setting that suits their mood, from day into night. Pair it with the serenity Sahra Spa & Hammam, inspired by the desert’s canopy of sky and moonlit nights. Featuring a luxurious penthouse spa suite and an authentic Turkish Hammam. Sahra creates a path to balance, harmony and calm.

The Chelsea Pool is a lush space inspired by desert landscape and features a private, canyon-like feel. The pool area offers a relaxing environment where guests can take a retreat from the excitement of The Las Vegas Strip.

Boulevard Pool overlooks the heart of The Las Vegas Strip, offering panoramic views in all directions. Guests are invited to mix and mingle amidst the energetic social scene. Boulevard Pool also features a dynamic recreation space, where patrons can enjoy foosball and billiards.

Marquee Dayclub is an exclusive adult oasis by day and an extension of Marquee Nightclub in the evening. Here, guests can experience a vibrant beach club scene while enjoying individual infinity pools, two island bars, and world-renowned DJs on this spectacular rooftop pool deck.

From April through September, enjoy all the Pool District has to offer. This package combines a two night stay with all the summer essentials – a Cosmopolitan pool bag filled with unique luxury necessities and special offers. Spend the day at the pool then stay for an unparalleled Las Vegas experience.

