Poised above coastal bluffs with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, Terranea Resort, A Destination Hotel, is the must-visit destination for summer in Los Angeles. Whether you are looking for a weekend staycation, memorable family adventure or simply a day living the luxe life in a private cabana, this inviting oceanside resort has you covered!

Just 30 minutes from downtown Los Angeles, Terranea’s Mediterranean-inspired resort offers 102 acres of serenity. Choose from a collection of guestrooms and suites, spacious casitas and villas, or the bungalows, a collection of guest accommodations that feature spa and wellness-focused amenities, to suit any guest’s needs. Resort amenities include eight unique dining experiences, a full-service spa, salon and fitness center, four saltwater pools, award-winning golf course, Tide Pool Kids Club and an Adventure Concierge.

Ongoing events take place throughout the summer, including monthly Full Moon Yoga from The Spa at Terranea; the Summer Music Series at Nelson’s, each weekend starting Friday, May 26; Caviar & Champagne Brunch Series at mar’sel on June 18, July 30, August 27; and the annual Music on the Meadows on Sunday, June 18. For daytime activities, lounge in a private cabana at the popular Vista Pool, or catch weekend rays and cocktails at Cielo Point.

While at Terranea, look no further than the eight dining venues for a delicious cuisine during your visit. Executive Chef Bernard Ibarra and his talented team tend to their own gardens, beehives, lemon and avocado groves, and even harvest their own sea salt. Along with exploring the restaurants on property, those looking for a more intimate culinary experience can sign up for the Chef’s Table Dinner Series, Farm and Vine Dinners at mar’sel, Culinary Immersion Package, or Sea Salt Workshop.

