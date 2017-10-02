Palm Spring’s New Rooftop Space

After much planning and hard work, Palm Springs is thrilled to share the downtown revitalization project on track to open this fall with new experiences for all. This project enhances the city’s playground footprint with growing nightlife, exclusive resort experiences, fresh dining options, and of course shopping.

First up is The Rowan, a Kimpton resort property, scheduled to open mid-November. Although a high rise isn’t unusual for Los Angeles, it definitely is for Palm Springs. At six stories tall, The Rowan will be the tallest building in Palm Springs and boasts the city’s first rooftop pool featuring six luxury cabanas. Imagine the view of the city and San Jacinto Mountains from this vantage point while sipping on a cocktail and dangling your feet in the pool. So what would you call Palm Springs highest bar? How about High Bar! In terms of design, many of the guestrooms have balconies offering sweeping views of the desert landscape, the Valley and San Jacinto Mountains.

Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs, centrally located downtown in the heart of the city, will feature two new dining choices. Juniper Table is a casual Mediterranean café featuring seasonal and organic ingredients. A mid-day menu includes shareable snacks, salads, sandwiches, cheese and charcuterie. Entrees include ricotta cavatelli with pesto, a paccheri topped with blue crab, shrimp sausage, green onion, chilies and mint. 4 Saints will be located on the 6th floor adjacent to the roof top pool. Dining and lounge seating are ideal with a large four-sided bar to energize the experience. Menu items will reflect internationally-inspired ingredients such as sea urchin tofu with green apple-coriander salad, late stone fruit, and Thai long pepper and gingerbread.

If you want to take it up a notch, get “Well Suited” with the Trina Turk package. This experience includes overnight accommodations in a luxurious and amazing spa suite with panoramic views, a $200 Trina Turk shopping spree with a personal Trina Turk stylist, welcome beverage, and round trip transportation between The Rowan and the Trina Turk store. When you’re done, come back, drop your bags, order Champagne and have a soak in your spa. Now that’s a treat!

Look for more retail stores and restaurants to begin opening this fall, all centrally located downtown around The Rowan. Retail brands include H&M, MAC, and Kiehl’s. Restaurants include Tommy Bahama’s and il corso, both expanding from their Palm Desert locations. For those familiar with the Starbucks on the corner of Tahquitz and Indian Canyons, they are moving across the street and reopening as a Starbucks Reserve, which will feature their rarest coffees and small-batch roasted beans. And for those who have recently visited, you may have noticed the retail brand West Elm already open, featuring mid-century inspired products with select items from local artisans as well as Blaze Pizza welcoming hungry guests next door.

For more information on where to stay, shop, dine and play in Palm Springs, go to VisitPalmSprings.com