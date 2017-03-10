The Expansion of The Cosmopolitan’s Restaurant Collection

The restaurant collection at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a true culinary celebration featuring world-class flavors. With 20 authentic restaurants, you will truly elevate your dining experience to another level. Enjoy inspired cuisine by chefs David Chang, Scott Conant and José Andrés along with unique dining options by famed restaurateurs Costas Spiliadis, The One Group and brothers Bruce & Eric Bromberg.

The Cosmopolitan debuts Zuma, David Chang’s Momofuku and Milk Bar as the first locations on the West Coast. Zuma features modern Japanese cuisine and award-winning world-class cocktails in an elegant and sophisticated environment. Inspired by the informal izakaya dining style, the international restaurant features a modern Japanese cuisine that is authentic but not traditional.

Momofuku Las Vegas’ unique menu draws influence from all over the world, including the United States, Korea and Japan. The constantly evolving menu features steamed buns, noodles, meat, seafood, and fried chicken & caviar meant for sharing.

Established by award-winning chef and owner Christina Tosi, Milk Bar puts a playful approachable spin on familiar home-style desserts and savory snacks using quality ingredients and locally sourced dairy. This sweet menu highlights Cake Truffles, Birthday Cake and MilkQuakes, which blend housemade soft serve with delicious sweet bites. MilkQuakes are only available at the Milk Bar Las Vegas location.