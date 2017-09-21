The best way to honor fried chicken is by eating it

Smorgasburg LA is known for being a source of deliciousness in DTLA, and this Sunday, September 24, the outdoor market is throwing its Fried Chicken Day. “But wait,” you may be thinking, “Didn’t National Fried Chicken Day happen back in July?” Sure. That’s correct. Fried Chicken Day is celebrated nationwide on July 6, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate two fried chicken days. This is still America, comrade. In addition to regular vendors Hot Star and Banh Oui, the Fried Chicken Day festivities will include:

Rooster Republic with its Classic and Nashville Hot fried chicken

A post shared by Everybody’s Favorite Chicken (@roosterrepublic) on Jul 25, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

Bolo’s fried chicken sandwich, served on a pineapple-topped butter bun

A post shared by #YOLOFORBOLO 🍞 #EATBOLO (@eatbolo) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

Baldoria’s fried chicken and waffle cone

A post shared by Baldoria (@baldoriadtla) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

And You Do Not Want to Miss

Food writer Josh Scherer, author of Culinary Bro-Down, will be selling and signing copies of his cookbook and debuting Stoney Baloney, his new fried chicken sandwich (Hot Cheeto crusted chicken thigh, Humboldt Fog ranch, chile de arbol Buffalo sauce, fennel and cabbage slaw, and pickled Fresno chilies on a sesame Kaiser roll) as seen here…

Photo courtesy of Josh Scherer

… and his equally insane chimichanga concept (beef shank braised in guajillo chilies, white cheddar mac, deep-fried tortilla, scallions, hot sauce, and cotija).

Photo courtesy of Josh Scherer

Fried Chicken Day runs from 10-4 at ROW DTLA (777 S. Alameda St.), aaaaand it’s not the only thing going down there this weekend. ROW DTLA is also hosting a block party Saturday and Sunday with live music, DJ sets, skate demos, art installations, a beer garden, and a free screening of The Goonies. View the schedule of events on the ROW DTLA website.

