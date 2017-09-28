Landlubbers and sandlubbers, take note: Sunday, October 1, is the 56th Annual Sandcastle Contest at Corona del Mar State Beach, and this year’s theme is “Pirates of the Pacific.”

The competition is hosted by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Commodores Club, and it’s free for spectators. Sandcastle construction takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a judging period, so come in the afternoon if you want to see the finished work.

A post shared by Sandcastle Contest (@sandcastlecontest) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT



A judging team made up of local VIPs and members of the Commodores Club will evaluate each sand creation on clarity of design and degree of difficulty. At 3:30 p.m., they’ll hold an awards ceremony to present sandcastle-shaped (of course) trophies to the winners. Award categories include “Overall Best Creation,” “Most Humorous Creation,” and “Best Display of Theme.”

A post shared by Chris Crosson (@sandcastlekit) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Advertisement



Want to show off your own sand-sculpting skills? Register a team. Each team can have up to eight sandcastle builders, and alternates are allowed. Registration starts at $30 for families and goes up to $60 for professional architects.

RELATED: These Photos Will Make You Fall in Love with L.A.’s Beaches All Over Again