Look at it, you guys

I understand the pumpkin-spice backlash—the flavor is everywhere, and it’s not even October yet—but when I saw the latest coffee offering from Vinoteca, I gasped at its cuteness. It turns out all I needed to reignite my pumpkin-spice passion was a coffee-art jack-o-lantern. Just look at those bright triangular eyes! The creamy white teeth! The delicate sprinkling of spice freckles!

Courtesy of Vinoteca at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Vinoteca, located adjacent to Culina inside the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills (300 S. Doheny Drive), will be serving this art-emblazoned pumpkin spice latte through Halloween. For $5, you get a delicious drink as well as the perfect subject for an autumnal Instagram.

Vinoteca starts the day as an Italian-inspired espresso bar, serving coffee and cold brew from Caffé Umbria along with Neapolitan pastries.

Courtesy of Vinoteca at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Later in the day, it transforms into a wine bar and lounge with a menu of small plates. Vinoteca opens at 6 a.m., and closes around 10 p.m., depending on foot traffic.

