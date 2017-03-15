It’s going to be a busy week in the White House mailroom

The 15th of March is associated with many things: the betrayal of Julius Caesar, the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia, and a particularly nasty cyclone. But it also may become linked to the tradition of sending postcards—at least if the organizers of The Ides of Trump have anything to say about it.

#theidesoftrump A post shared by Carrie Hofer Grissim (@cbgri) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Ted Sullivan, a TV writer in Santa Monica, and Zack Kushner, a freelance copywriter, came up with the idea after being inspired by signs at the Women’s March, according to The Huffington Post.

Advertisement

Over the past few weeks interest in the campaign has grown with more than 37,000 people saying they are participating in the event on Facebook. Yesterday guests wrote more than 3,000 postcards at a party in Palo Alto, and #TheIdesofMarch was trending on Twitter this morning. The goal is to send him more than one million postcards, which would set a postal record.

And @TheIdesOfTrump is looking forward to a big rally in your mailbox @realDonaldTrump! This is just ONE protest party! #resist pic.twitter.com/rw08yLW9EF — The Ides of Trump (@TheIdesOfTrump) March 15, 2017

“We will show the man, the media, and the politicians how vast our numbers are,” reads say organizers. “And we will show up to protest, to vote, and to be heard. Again and again and again.”

If you want to participate, you still have time to get yours in the mail today.

#theidesoftrump #illustration A post shared by Barry Bruner (@barrybb) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

If everyone sent a postcard to the (temporary) President today with the hashtag #theidesoftrump the White House will be flooded A post shared by Van Tache-Donaldson (@pookey316) on Mar 15, 2017 at 8:58am PDT