Cuban-inspired café Porto’s was founded in 1960 and has been slow to add new locations, resulting in those famously epic lines. The recent opening of a location in Buena Park marked only the fourth in the company’s 57 year history, but things seem to be heating up for the bakery chain, with the launch of their Century City pop-up space and, now, word that they’ll be breaking ground within weeks on what might be their most-anticipated permanent location yet.

“Everybody kept asking about West Covina,” Raul Porto, the company’s CEO (and guava pastry heir) told the town’s planning commission at a hearing this week. “We just think this is probably going to be one of our best stores.”

As The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports, the commission green-lit plans to demolish the building that currently stands at 1360 West Garvey Avenue and replace it with a gleaming, two-story temple of potato ball worship. The 21,943-square-foot facility will include an on-site bakery, full café, a separate coffee bar area, and indoor and outdoor dining areas.

An opening date is still to be determined, but they’re planning to start baking in summer or early fall of 2018. When they do, the plan is to be open from 6:30 or 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 or 8:30 p.m. every day.

