You’re going to be able to get a literal taste of Cuba when the Annenberg Space for Photography’s new exhibit, Cuba Is, opens on Friday, September 9. The exhibit, part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, contains more than 120 photos offering a glimpse at what life is like for Cubans today, a virtual reality exploration of Cuba’s music scene, and in addition to the art a pop-up café serving those obsession-inspiring Cuban pastries from Porto’s.

A post shared by Annenberg Photography Space (@annenbergspace) on Aug 31, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT



Porto’s Bakery & Café has permanent locations in Burbank, Glendale, Downey, and Buena Park, but the pop-up at the Annenberg will be its first foray on the Westside. The temporary location will be called Doña Dulce Café, and it will offer a menu including chocolate and raspberry besitos, milk ‘n berries, and cheese rolls, as well as coffee by F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc.—a company that, like Porto’s, has Cuban roots.

The pop-up café will operate for the full run of the exhibit, September 9, 2017 to March 4, 2018. Doña Dulce is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Annenberg Space for Photography (2000 Avenue of the Stars) is free, so grab a snack and take a peek into Cuban life.

