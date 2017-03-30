Photo Exhibit in Santa Monica Offers a Chilling Look at Life in Alaska

And spoiler alert: the pictures are stunning
By
-

This Saturday, April 1, the Richard Heller Gallery in Santa Monica will open a new photography exhibit by Corey Arnold, a Portland-based photographer. The exhibit, called “Aleutian Dreams” will showcase photos from Arnold’s time in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. The Los Angeles magazine contributor’s work explores the human relationship with nature, animals, and the environment. You can check out the collection until May 6.

Photo Courtesy of Corey Arnold

Photo Courtesy of Corey Arnold

Photo Courtesy of Corey Arnold

Red Fox in Dutch Harbor, Alaska

Photo Courtesy of Corey Arnold

A bald eagle eating a pollock carcass on the dock after stealing the fish from the net of a nearby trawler in Dutch Harbor, Alaska

Photo Courtesy of Corey Arnold

Seagulls battle a Bering Sea blizzard while trying to keep up with a factory trawler in the Bering Sea

Photo Courtesy of Corey Arnold

