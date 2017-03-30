This Saturday, April 1, the Richard Heller Gallery in Santa Monica will open a new photography exhibit by Corey Arnold, a Portland-based photographer. The exhibit, called “Aleutian Dreams” will showcase photos from Arnold’s time in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. The Los Angeles magazine contributor’s work explores the human relationship with nature, animals, and the environment. You can check out the collection until May 6.
All photos courtesy of Corey Arnold
Photo Exhibit in Santa Monica Offers a Chilling Look at Life in Alaska
And spoiler alert: the pictures are stunning
