This Saturday, April 1, the Richard Heller Gallery in Santa Monica will open a new photography exhibit by Corey Arnold, a Portland-based photographer. The exhibit, called “Aleutian Dreams” will showcase photos from Arnold’s time in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. The Los Angeles magazine contributor’s work explores the human relationship with nature, animals, and the environment. You can check out the collection until May 6.

Photo Courtesy of Corey Arnold

Photo Courtesy of Corey Arnold

