The Musso & Frank Grill staff are so well versed in the Hollywood restaurant’s lore, it’s as if the walls could talk, says photographer Joe Pugliese. “They know the special seat at the counter for Steve McQueen and the booth where Charlie Chaplin could watch his horse while he ate.” Horse? A reminder that Musso’s is coming up on 100 years in business.

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese