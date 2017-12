PHOTOS: These Are the People Bringing Public Transportation to L.A.

Their hard work will get us the Purple Line

Beneath the intersection of Wilshire and La Brea, workers are excavating a station for Metro’s Purple Line extension. “The feeling of pride in shaping the next chapter of L.A.’s transportation is evident in everyone we photographed,” says Joe Pugliese, “from the engineers to the dump truck drivers to the jackhammer operators.”

Photos by Joe Pugliese

Photos by Joe Pugliese

Photos by Joe Pugliese

Photos by Joe Pugliese

Photos by Joe Pugliese

Photos by Joe Pugliese

Photos by Joe Pugliese

Photos by Joe Pugliese