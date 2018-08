Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas, led by Maricela Martinez, stands out in a largely male profession. While musicians traditionally gather at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights to land wedding, quinceañera, and other gigs, Martinez’s group relies on social media. The next generation: Martinez’s eight-year-old twin daughters.

