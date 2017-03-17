Pasadena Will Host a New Americana Music Festival This Summer

The Arroyo Seco Weekend features acts like Tom Petty and the Alabama Shakes
By
-

With artists like Tom Petty, Mumford & Sons, Alabama Shakes and Weezer, Arroyo Seco Weekend music festival is set to debut in Pasadena on June 24 and 25. Hosted by Goldenvoice, the same company that promotes Coachella,  Arroyo Seco is free for children under the age of 10, and includes activities like putt-putt. But the festival has something for your inner party-animal, too—including plenty of craft beer and wine.

The event features three live stages, shaded areas, couches, and phone-charging stations. It’s located at Brookside Park, near the Rosebowl. Tickets—which start at $125 per person for a 1-day pass—go on sale at 11 a.m. on Monday. Here’s the line-up:

Saturday, June 24th

Tom Petty and The Heart Breakers

Alabama Shakes

Advertisement

The Meters

A post shared by Noam AFK (@soulsupreme) on

Dawes

A post shared by Dawes (@dawestheband) on

Live

A post shared by LIVE (@freaks4live) on

Broken Social Scene

 

Sunday, June 25th

Mumford & Sons

Weezer

A post shared by weezer (@weezer) on

The Shins

A post shared by The Shins (@theshins) on

Fitz And The Tantrums

Andrew Bird

A post shared by Andrew Bird (@andrewbirdmusic) on

 

Directions

 

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR