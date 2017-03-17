The Arroyo Seco Weekend features acts like Tom Petty and the Alabama Shakes

With artists like Tom Petty, Mumford & Sons, Alabama Shakes and Weezer, Arroyo Seco Weekend music festival is set to debut in Pasadena on June 24 and 25. Hosted by Goldenvoice, the same company that promotes Coachella, Arroyo Seco is free for children under the age of 10, and includes activities like putt-putt. But the festival has something for your inner party-animal, too—including plenty of craft beer and wine.

The event features three live stages, shaded areas, couches, and phone-charging stations. It’s located at Brookside Park, near the Rosebowl. Tickets—which start at $125 per person for a 1-day pass—go on sale at 11 a.m. on Monday. Here’s the line-up:

Saturday, June 24th

Tom Petty and The Heart Breakers

Alabama Shakes

The Meters

Dawes

Live

Broken Social Scene

Sunday, June 25th

Mumford & Sons

Weezer

The Shins

Fitz And The Tantrums

Andrew Bird

