With artists like Tom Petty, Mumford & Sons, Alabama Shakes and Weezer, Arroyo Seco Weekend music festival is set to debut in Pasadena on June 24 and 25. Hosted by Goldenvoice, the same company that promotes Coachella, Arroyo Seco is free for children under the age of 10, and includes activities like putt-putt. But the festival has something for your inner party-animal, too—including plenty of craft beer and wine.
The event features three live stages, shaded areas, couches, and phone-charging stations. It’s located at Brookside Park, near the Rosebowl. Tickets—which start at $125 per person for a 1-day pass—go on sale at 11 a.m. on Monday. Here’s the line-up:
Saturday, June 24th
Tom Petty and The Heart Breakers
Alabama Shakes
The Meters
Dawes
Live
Broken Social Scene
Sunday, June 25th
Mumford & Sons
Weezer
The Shins
Fitz And The Tantrums
Andrew Bird
