Nordstrom’s new store in West Hollywood will have no giant racks of clothes, no vast arrays of shoes. In fact, it won’t hold any inventory at all. But if you’ve ever fancied the idea of hiring a personal stylist to help you pick out the right clothes—or just prefer to bypass the mall crowds—Nordstrom Local might be your new favorite way to shop.

The chain’s first-of-its-kind concept store on Melrose Place is just two percent the size of a typical Nordstrom and focuses on services, not products. Rather than browsing the aisles that seem somehow to stretch on until you inevitably forget what you were there to buy in the first place, customers will stop by for quick, targeted missions. NorLo (can we call it that?) will offer a place to come in for fittings and alterations, take meetings with personal shoppers and stylists who can pull you a new look or pick out a last-minute gift (they’ll grab items from inventory held elsewhere and have it ready to go, just for you), or to get manicures while sipping a glass of California-made beer or wine, or a Pressed Juicery juice.

Nordstrom Local will also act as an IRL hub for online shoppers. If you realize that you need something to wear for that party tonight where your ex is maybe going to be and you are struggling with a bout of violently hating every garment you currently own, you can place an order off Nordstrom’s website by 2 pm and pick it up the same day (they’ll even car-hop your purchases out to the curb for you because they understand that you can’t possibly have time to park at moments like these). Or if you order something and it doesn’t work out, you can just drop it off to return rather than mess with mailing it back.

“We know there are more and more demands on a customer’s time, and we wanted to offer our best services in a convenient location to meet their shopping needs,” Shea Jensen, a Nordstrom senior vice president, wrote in an announcement of the pilot project.

Nordstrom Local will open at 8401 Melrose Place in Los Angeles on October 3. That same day, the company will also open a new full-size department store at the renovated Westfield Century City mall.

