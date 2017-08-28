Chinatown’s Lasa is Redefining Filipino Cuisine in L.A.

Savoring the last spoonful from a ceramic bowl filled with ginataan, an ambrosial coconut-tapioca mousse crowned with sliced mandarinquats, yields a sweet conclusion: No kitchen has captured the lightning-rod excitement of Filipino cooking quite like this upstart.

We also recommend these new restaurants…

Silver Lake

The arty crowds spilling onto the sidewalk are in line for Conor Shemtov’s plucky Israeli cooking at Mh Zh (pronounced “MAH-zeh”), a minuscule corner space where milk crates double as furniture. Soulful plates are worth the quirks: Lamb ragù with pickled beet stems sits atop lush tahini, while roasted potatoes require only a squeeze of charred lemon to shine.

Beverly Hills

Iconic New York restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten has expanded his empire, debuting a palatial branch inside the new Waldorf-Astoria hotel. Soaring ceilings and white leather booths over more excitement than the menu: Black cod arrives expertly poached, but its curry sauce tastes like creamer. Better to splurge on opulent bites such as egg with caviar.