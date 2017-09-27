Some places are famous—some are just really, really pricey

Editor’s Note: This list is from our October 2017 L.A. Real Estate issue. For the rest of the L.A. Real Estate package, check out the issue.

It’s no secret that the cost of buying a house in Los Angeles is getting pretty darn high in most neighborhoods, but these five zip codes truly take the cake when it comes to price.

1. Santa Monica, 90402

Median: $3,395,000

2. Beverly Hills, 90210

Median: $3,128,250

3. Malibu, 90265

Median: $2,375,500

4. Pacific Palisades, 90272

Median: $2,175,000

5. San Marino, 91108

Median: $2,128,500

