Editor’s Note: This list is from our October 2017 L.A. Real Estate issue. For the rest of the L.A. Real Estate package, check out the issue.
It’s no secret that the cost of buying a house in Los Angeles is getting pretty darn high in most neighborhoods, but these five zip codes truly take the cake when it comes to price.
1. Santa Monica, 90402
Median: $3,395,000
2. Beverly Hills, 90210
Median: $3,128,250
3. Malibu, 90265
Median: $2,375,500
4. Pacific Palisades, 90272
Median: $2,175,000
5. San Marino, 91108
Median: $2,128,500
