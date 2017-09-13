It turns out that Marc Summers, the host of Nickelodeon’s iconic Double Dare game show, was way more complicated than the slime-covered goofball of our 1990s memories. As many know, the whole time he was running around with hundreds of slippery, messy kids, narrowly avoiding having all sorts of whatever poured on his head every day, he was also struggling with an obsessive-compulsive disorder that made the job a painful ordeal. The disorder would later be blamed for stalling his career and even seeing him fired productions as he tried to make a comeback in his post-Nickelodeon days.

The new documentary On Your Marc dives deep into the behind-the-scenes story of the pop culture figure and, on October 8, Alamo Drafthouse and Spaceland Presents are staging a special preview screening, with Summers himself on hand at The Regent Theater for a Q-and-A. Tickets are on sale now for $15.00.

Watch a preview of the flick—which features interviews with an eclectic mix of Summers’ friends and colleagues including everyone from Neil Patrick Harris and Ryan Seacrest to Guy Fieri—below:

Advertisement

RELATED: Saved by The Max, a Pop-Up Diner Inspired by Saved by the Bell, Is Coming to L.A.