The Los Angeles Marathon–possibly the most secret marathon in the country because no one knows it’s happening until it’s underway and we’re wondering why we’re stuck in ungodly traffic on a Sunday morning–is this Sunday. As per usual, many streets from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica will be closed and lives will be destroyed.



View Larger Map

For a full soul-crushing list of traffic impediments, check out the marathon’s official list of street closures.

