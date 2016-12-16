I know. That title is basically every title about every new beauty product de rigueur. BUT THIS ONE IS DIFFERENT I SWEAR.

LA facialist to the (countless) stars, Shani Darden, swears by using a really simple routine for the best skin of your life. So, like every other normal 39 year old who had to have a closet built to house her beauty products, I decided I must know this dark magic for myself, and promptly booked the famous Shani facial.

Typically, post-facial, ones face looks not unlike it was stung by a swarm of bees while being run over by a wheelbarrow. But, after Shani’s firm, hour-long handiwork, I just looked gorgeous and perfect and young and oh my god what is that serum and oh it’s for sale and it’s YOUR product YES I WILL TAKE ONE OR SIX.

Once my hyperventilation subsided, I discovered that the key, is retinol. Further, the key is something called RESURFACE….by Shani Darden. Now, whenever aestheticians swear by a product they themselves created, it’s hard not to be dubious of their intentions. So….naturally I bought it. To be used nightly along with moisturizer, this retinol product has lightened my dark spots and sun damage and has visibly changed my skin’s texture. I don’t even use foundation anymore.

Now it’s the lone wolf of my nightly routine. And every morning I greet the day with fresh and utterly glowing skin. The makeup closet remains. But it needs a thorough dusting.

Ps: Retinol can be potent for those with sensitive skin and even some who aren’t typically sensitive. Shani recommends easing into this product by using twice a week at first and following with a heavy moisturizer. Pregnant or breastfeeding people should not use this product. Please consult reviews and make appropriate investigative efforts to decide if retinol will be right for you.

