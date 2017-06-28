Just in time for wine-drinking season (which runs July through June)

Natural wine has slowly taken root in L.A., but it is still the domain of the small: handmade by small producers in small batches, championed by indie wine shops, and ruling the list at big little restaurants.

What Is Natural Wine?

It has no official definition. But in general we’re talking wines made with organic or biodynamically grown grapes, wild yeasts, and minimal intervention. No chemicals, no oaky new barrels, no filtering, and little-to-no-sulfur. Nothing on a label or on most wine lists even identifies bottles as natural, leaving their discovery up to curious drinkers. The rewards are great. These wines are wilder and funkier, more individual and alive than any conventional bottle. If you haven’t gone natural, now’s the time.

Red, White, and Orange

Photo by Dylan + Jeni

Sure, there are reds, whites, and rosés. But pét-nats and orange wines are natural’s distinct eccentrics. Savory orange wines are made by fermenting white grapes on their skins; bubbly and even beery pét-nats are fermented in the bottle with no added sugar. Both pair surprisingly well with food–and the usual rules don’t apply. Experiment freely.

Top Shops

Culver City

A post shared by Bar & Garden (@barandgarden) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Shop: Find 75 to 100 organic and natural wines, mostly European, at this charming Culver City spot. Taste: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Top Bottle: Domaine Sébastien David St. Nicolas de Bourgueil 2015 L’Hurluberlu Cabernet Franc ($24).

Hollywood

A post shared by @domainela on May 21, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Shop: This Melrose Avenue mainstay offers 400 organic, biodynamic, and natural wines, mainly from Europe but also from the U.S., Australia, and Chile. Taste: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, plus midweek. Top Bottle: Noëlla Morantin 2015 Mon Cher Gamay ($23).

Los Feliz

A post shared by Akari (@akarisyam) on Aug 27, 2016 at 5:26pm PDT

Shop: 300 to 500 natural wines, about 75 percent European, beckon in this Barbara Bestor-designed Los Feliz store. Taste: Three times a week, usually Thursday to Saturday. Top Bottle: Dario Prinčič 2013 Ribolla Gialla ($50).

Culver City

A post shared by Rachel (@heartoflight) on May 31, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Shop: A few dozen natural wines, mainly from California, with some from Spain, France, and Mexico, are on hand at this spacious new Culver City emporium. Taste: Daily at the store’s wine bar. Top Bottle: Onward 2015 Malvasia Bianca Pétillant Naturel ($24).

Dining and Drinking

West Hollywood

A post shared by Ron Hirshman (@endoverendo) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

How many wines work with Thai food? Kris Yenbamroong, chef of this Silver Lake restaurant and the original Night + Market in West Hollywood, seems to have found all of them for one of the city’s most admired natural wine lists.

Fairfax

A post shared by Margarita Piza (@_marga) on May 31, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

Each of Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo’s restaurants offers a strong selection, but only this red-sauce spot on Fairfax Avenue includes a pocket-size wine shop—Helen’s—tucked in the back.

West Hollywood

A post shared by Alma Restaurant (@almarestaurant) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:08am PST

Ashleigh Parsons, who cofounded the innovative restaurant with chef Ari Taymor, has had an all-natural list of 20 to 30 wines since 2012. Now that she’s also beverage director for the Standard Hollywood, so does the hotel.

Downtown

A post shared by Bestia Restaurant (@bestiadtla) on Mar 9, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

This downtown spot, one of the city’s first to fully embrace natural wine, features a changing daily selection to match the rustic Italian menu.

Echo Park

A post shared by alexis steinman (@yumdujour) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Beyond the wine list, this Echo Park vegetarian restaurant has its own rambling blog, the Elf Guide to Natural Wine.

Bold Pours

Taste through the spectrum at a wine bar with a good natural list: Bar Bandini in Echo Park, Everson Royce Bar and Mignon downtown, Esters Wine Shop & Bar in Santa Monica, Marvin on Beverly Boulevard, and Tabula Rasa Bar in Thai Town.

