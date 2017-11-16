From the 1940s to the 1990s, the 262-acre ranch at Foothill and Balboa (see below) hosted endless Rotary Club fiestas and hillbilly hoedowns. There was swimming and horseback riding, too. Today it’s home to a potato chip factory, hundreds of condos, and concrete warehouses. When locals resisted the changes, Chamber of Commerce president Ed Cholakian told the Los Angeles Times, “I’m tired of namby pamby people who don’t know what progress is.”

