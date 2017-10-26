5 Stars Who Worked in Disneyland Before They Were Famous

These familiar faces went from parade-marching to red carpet-walking

This article is part of our Insider’s Guide to Disneyland, from the November 2017 issue of the magazine.

Disneyland has provided a magical training ground for some of the entertainment world’s brightest stars. Here, five marquee names who got their start inside the park.

1. Steve Martin

He was ten years old when he started selling guidebooks at a newly opened Disneyland in 1955. After that, it was on to Merlin’s Magic Shop, where he demonstrated tricks for three years.

2. Teri Garr

Probably best known for her roles in Young Frankenstein and Tootsie (plus her stint on Friends), Garr was a roller-skating Statue of Liberty with a torch that shot Ping-Pong balls and confetti.

3. Michelle Pfeiffer

In the ’70s, Pfeiffer was in Disneyland’s Main Street Electrical Parade. With her blonde hair and blue eyes, it’s no wonder she was tapped to play Alice (see what we did there?).

4. John Lasseter

In 1977, the future Pixar cofounder and chief creative officer of Disney Animation and Imagineering skippered Jungle Cruise boats. He’s said to have taken the helm on recent visits.

5. Kevin Costner

He is another Jungle Cruise vet. Before his time at the Magic Kingdom was up, Costner put a magic ring on it: His first wife, Cindy Silva, played Snow White at the park.

