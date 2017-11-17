When what is now L.A.’s oldest winery opened in 1917, it wasn’t more than an old boxcar parked along the banks of the flood-prone L.A. River. Santo Cambianica, an immigrant from Northern Italy, guided his operation through the lean years of Prohibition by selling sacramental wine to the Catholic Church. He eventually passed the business to his nephew, Stefano Riboli, who transformed it into one of the state’s most successful wine producers (Stella Rosa and Riboli Family, among other labels). A century later, it remains the rare civic landmark where you can also catch a buzz.

THE SCENE: The barrel-bedecked tasting room leans touristy, but it’s a must for locals with a thirst for history.

THE DRINKS: Go for the Artisan Premiere Tasting ($25) to sip limited production wines from across California. Also included: an antipasti plate, souvenir glass and a tour of the bottling room.

