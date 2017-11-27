This piece originally appeared as part of our Be A Tourist in Your Own Town guide, in the December 2017 issue of Los Angeles magazine.

We know, we know—Pink’s is more famous for its serpentine queue (and celebrity headshots) than its hot dogs. But c’mon, you’ve got to partake at the iconic stand at least once. Our suggestion? Go when lines are short: right before lunchtime, around happy hour, or well after midnight. Get the spicy Polish, extra onions, extra napkins. Pretend you just stepped off a bus from Kansas and enjoy.

