Brendan Francis Newnam and Rico Gagliano, hosts of public radio’s The Dinner Party Download (which ends its run December 1), take portmanteau’d meals to task in the book Brunch Is Hell (release date: December 5). Here Newnam defends the dinner soiree.

Why dinner parties?

“Deep down people know that brunch erodes the heart of a good day. Nighttime is the right time for convening friends—not colleagues, not your family—to have some wine or a Pellegrino, have someone cook for you, and maximize your leisure.”

Why now?

“In L.A., the difficulty with dinner is drinking and driving—and traffic. But between Uber, Lyft, and extensions of the public transportation system, people are more nimble. Not to mention the influx of a certain expat population from a certain city that claims to have dinner parties in their blood. Those factors combined make this a ripe moment for a shift.”

Closing argument?

“Someone once said that New York is a public city, and L.A. is a private city. People in New York live out in restaurants because their homes are too tiny. People in L.A. have homes and yards. Dinner Parties play to L.A.’s strengths.”

